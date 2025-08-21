Winklevoss Twins Launch $21M Bitcoin to Power Trump’s Regulatory Revolution

TLDR

Winklevoss Twins Fuel Trump’s Crypto Push with $21M Bitcoin Donation

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss have injected $21 million in bitcoin into the Digital Freedom Fund PAC. The donation, equivalent to over 188 bitcoins, aims to advance former President Donald Trump’s cryptocurrency policies. This marks their most aggressive push to reshape U.S. crypto regulation ahead of the midterm elections.

Bitcoin Donation Fuels Political Crypto Strategy

The Winklevoss brothers contributed the massive bitcoin sum to back Trump’s crypto-focused legislative and regulatory platform. Their support is directed at accelerating reforms that simplify digital asset oversight and encourage innovation. They believe this funding will catalyze substantial political traction for Trump’s policy agenda.

This recent contribution follows earlier bitcoin donations to Trump’s 2024 campaign and the MAGA Inc. Super PAC. The Winklevoss brothers previously donated $2 million to Trump and $3.5 million to crypto-aligned groups. Now, with this $21 million blitz, they are scaling their political influence across key election races.

The PAC receiving the funds, established in July, has not yet disclosed its complete donor list. Yet, the Winklevoss contribution confirms the fund’s strong alignment with Trump’s vision. Their donation represents the largest known crypto-backed PAC funding so far this election cycle.

Call for “Skinny” Market Structure Legislation

The Winklevoss twins are pushing for a “Skinny Market Structure Bill” to streamline crypto oversight. They argue that dual regulation by the SEC and CFTC creates burdensome compliance costs for digital asset developers. Instead, they advocate for clearer, more straightforward rules that foster business growth.

Their position opposes overlapping regulatory mandates that confuse responsibilities between federal agencies. According to the Winklevoss team, regulatory clarity will reduce barriers for startups and minimize legal complexity. They maintain that America risks falling behind unless it embraces blockchain innovation without bureaucratic red tape.

They support the advancement of “thoughtful Market Structure legislation” in Congress. These bills, they say, should ensure fair treatment of digital asset firms and open pathways for innovation. The Winklevoss brothers are using their political capital to help make this vision a reality.

Bitcoin Bill of Rights and Broader Access Push

The Winklevoss brothers are also proposing a “Bitcoin and Crypto Bill of Rights.” This initiative would guarantee Americans’ right to own, self-custody, and transact with digital assets. It reflects their opposition to the creation of a central bank digital currency.

They argue such a currency would grant unchecked power to government officials. In contrast, their proposal supports individual freedoms and peer-to-peer financial access. This aligns with their broader philosophy of limiting state involvement in digital financial systems.

They are also advocating for equal access to banking services, regardless of political or religious affiliation. The Winklevoss brothers have cited concerns about selective financial restrictions, referencing past incidents like Operation Choke Point. Their campaign promotes protection for developers from liability tied to how others use open-source code.

