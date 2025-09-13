WisdomTree introduced its Private Credit and Alternative Income Digital Fund (CRDT)

Global financial firm WisdomTree rolled out its Private Credit and Alternative Income Digital Fund (CRDT), tapping into the accelerating trend of tokenizing private credit and other real-world assets.

The WisdomTree Private Credit and Alternative Income Digital Fund went live on Friday, offering exposure to an equal-weighted index spanning 35 closed-end funds, business development companies, and real estate investment trusts (REITs). This benchmark isn’t new for the firm; it’s been running an ETF since 2021.

WisdomTree aims to give investors private credit opportunities

CRDT broadens private credit participation by allowing retail and institutional investors to invest. The fund hopes to give crypto-native investors a simple and transparent way to tap into private credit opportunities. So far, the fund’s tokenized format allows participation starting at $25 and provides redemptions within two days. While its index-based approach offers affordable and liquid access to private credit, it does not provide direct ownership of the underlying loans.

Will Peck, Head of Digital Assets at WisdomTree, commented on the tokenized vehicle, saying it brings alternative assets directly to the blockchain and will give crypto-native investors the same diversification opportunities that institutions enjoy. He further noted, “For us, it’s marrying what we think is a great exposure to private credit in a vehicle that works for the DeFi community.” 

Jeremy Schwartz, Global Chief Investment Officer at WisdomTree, also remarked, “For four years, we’ve been proud to make this space more accessible to the individual investor through our ETF, and now CRDT is able to deliver yield potential in a modern, tokenized fund.” 

CRDT is now part of WisdomTree’s dozen-strong lineup of tokenized funds, which collectively hold nearly $900 million, mostly from institutional clients. The fund will initially be available on Ethereum and Stellar, with support for other blockchains, including Avalanche, expected soon.

The tokenized market is slowly growing, with firms like BlackRock taking the initiative  

Industry data from rwa.xyz puts the tokenized market at around $29 billion, a small number compared to trillions in mutual funds and ETFs. Some analysts, such as those at JPMorgan, have minimized its amplitude by pointing to fragmented rule-making and questions of the legal status of blockchain contracts. Others are comparing the current tokenized market to ETFs’ early days before they took off.

However, BlackRock’s $2 billion tokenized money market fund has started strongly, and Fidelity and VanEck are piloting on-chain Treasury services. Bloomberg reported that BlackRock is also working on methods for issuing ETFs as blockchain tokens, which would be tied to funds with real-world assets like stocks. Janus Henderson Group has followed suit, tokenizing its flagship credit strategy. In July, Goldman Sachs and BNY Mellon introduced their own tokenized money-market fund offerings to institutional clients.

Additionally, in August, State Street joined BlackRock and Vanguard in the asset-management elite and became the first custodian for JPMorgan’s blockchain-based debt platform. State Street made the platform’s first deal, buying $100 million worth of tokenized commercial debt from OCBC, one of Southeast Asia’s oldest banks. Then again, in September, Chainlink, UBS, and DigiFT teamed up in Hong Kong to pilot tokenized fund settlement.

Chainlink (LINK), one of the crypto market’s leading providers of decentralized oracle solutions, has announced a partnership with the prediction market platform Polymarket.  Polymarket Integrates Chainlink On Polygon  According to Friday’s announcement, the new integration is now live on the Polygon (POL) mainnet, enabling Polymarket to establish secure and real-time prediction markets centered around asset pricing, including numerous active cryptocurrency trading pairs.  This collaboration also explores new methodologies to address more subjective questions. By doing so, Polymarket seeks to reduce its dependence on social voting mechanisms, thereby mitigating resolution risks in its markets. Related Reading: Bitcoin Crawls Up On Weak Supply: 30D Momentum Reveals It Lacks Real Demand The integration combines Chainlink Data Streams, which deliver low-latency, timestamped, and verifiable oracle reports, with Chainlink Automation, ensuring timely and automated on-chain market settlements.  This infrastructure reportedly allows for swift resolution of any asset pricing predictions, such as Bitcoin (BTC) price forecasts, based on predetermined parameters. Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink, commented on the partnership, stating that Polymarket’s decision to integrate Chainlink’s oracle infrastructure is a “pivotal milestone” that transforms the creation and settlement of prediction markets.  He emphasized that when outcomes are determined by high-quality data and tamper-proof computation, prediction markets evolve into reliable signals that can be trusted globally. This partnership is viewed as a significant advancement toward a future grounded in cryptographic truth. $100 Billion In DeFi Value Chainlink has established itself as a leading data infrastructure provider, securing nearly $100 billion in total value across various decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and facilitating transactions worth tens of trillions.  The protocol’s reliability stems from its decentralized network of independent node operators, which ensures that applications function seamlessly without single points of failure. Polymarket, on the other hand, launched in 2020, has rapidly grown into a source for real-time information. Its recent acquisition of QCEX, a CFTC-licensed exchange and clearinghouse for $112 million, highlights its goal to re-entering the US market.  Additionally, Polymarket has partnered with X (formerly Twitter) to offer integrated products that provide users with data-driven insights and personalized market recommendations. Related Reading: XRP Price Gets Tighter: Here’s The Level Keeping It From Price Discovery Looking ahead, market analysts are predicting that Chainlink’s growing adoption could lead to significant milestones in the coming years. One expert speculated that by 2030, Chainlink could surpass XRP in market significance.  In a social media post, crypto expert Fishy Catfish outlined various predictions, suggesting that Chainlink will become the dominant platform for building financial workflows on-chain and that the future will be characterized by asset-centric and application-centric ecosystems rather than chain-centric ones. When writing, Chainlink’s native token, LINK, surged by 5%, reaching $24.70. This price increase has caused the cryptocurrency to outperform its peers, such as Bitcoin, which has seen gains of 87% compared to LINK’s 133% year-to-date uptrend. Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com
PANews reported on September 13th that according to official data, in the seven days ending September 11th, Circle issued approximately 4.5 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 4.6 billion USDC, reducing the circulating supply by approximately 100 million. The total circulating supply of USDC is now 72.4 billion, with approximately $72.5 billion in reserves, including approximately $9.3 billion in cash and $63.2 billion held in the Circle Reserve Fund.
