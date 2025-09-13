WisdomTree Launches Tokenized Fund Offering Retail Access to Private Credit

Highlights:

WisdomTree launches tokenized fund on Ethereum and Stellar with just a $25 minimum investment.

CRDT fund tracks private credit vehicles, offering daily liquidity and blockchain access.

Tokenized investing offers daily liquidity, fractional ownership, and real-world yield.

Asset manager WisdomTree has launched a new digital fund that introduces private credit to blockchain. The WisdomTree Private Credit and Alternative Income Digital Fund (CRDT) is targeted for both retail and institutional investors, according to the statement on Friday. CRDT seeks to track the performance of a Gapstow Private Credit and Alternative Income Index (GLACI). This index covers 35 publicly traded private credit vehicles. It focuses on a diversified set of assets such as loans to private corporations and real estate investment trusts.

WisdomTree Launches Tokenized Fund on Ethereum and Stellar

The fund is tokenized on both the Ethereum and Stellar blockchain networks. These platforms provide speed, transparency, and improved access to users. By leveraging blockchain technology, WisdomTree enables alternative asset investing to be conducted on-chain. CRDT is WisdomTree’s latest addition to a growing list of tokenized funds. These funds collectively manage almost $900 million, mostly from institutional capital. But CRDT is distinguished for opening up private credit to everyday investors.

With only $25 remaining, retail users could jump on a market previously reserved for large institutions. This shift underpins wider portfolio diversification via alternative income sources. The idea is to democratize access while maintaining the standards of regulation.

Investors can trade in CRDT via WisdomTree Prime and WisdomTree Connect, the firm’s digital platforms. These tools provide a seamless entry into real-world assets on-chain, with daily liquidity and full transparency of the assets and transactions.

According to Will Peck, Head of Digital Assets at WisdomTree,

Jeremy Schwartz, Global CIO at WisdomTree, noted that for four years, the firm has focused on making this space more accessible. Now, CRDT helps to deliver the modern yield potential in a blockchain-native structure.

Tokenization of Private Credit Continues to Gain Traction

WisdomTree’s latest offering is part of a wider institutional move towards tokenized financial product offerings. Goldman Sachs and BNY Mellon have recently launched tokenized money-market funds for institutional investors. Their offerings reflect an overall shift as traditional finance is increasingly integrating blockchain infrastructure.

The momentum across the financial sector is a growing appetite for real-world assets on-chain. Tokenized funds, from U.S. Treasuries to private equity, have surged in adoption, promising transparency and efficiency in investment processes. Data from RWA.xyz indicates that tokenized private credit instruments are now more than $16.7 billion in value. This growth indicates high demand by both retail and institutional investors for investment opportunities based on blockchain technology.

Meanwhile, BlackRock has also dipped its toes into tokenization, launching its BUIDL money market fund and exploring ETFs for tokenized equities. Similarly, Nasdaq filed with the SEC in order to trade tokenized stocks along with traditional stocks. Tokenization makes it easier to access complex financial instruments by turning them into digital tokens. This development makes fractional ownership possible, increasing liquidity and ease of settlement while still adhering to financial regulations.