WisdomTree Launches Tokenized Private Credit Fund as RWA Market Surges

The race to bring traditional finance products on-chain gained another player this week when asset manager WisdomTree introduced a blockchain fund aimed at private credit.
The new vehicle, branded CRDT, bundles corporate loans, REIT-linked lending, and business development debt into a tokenized format. By issuing it on-chain, the firm is opening access to an asset class once limited to sophisticated investors.
Real-World Assets Shift On-Chain
Private credit has become one of the fastest-growing segments in tokenization. Data from RWA.xyz shows more than $16.7 billion worth of private credit instruments have been moved onto blockchains — a figure that has been climbing steadily since 2021. Tokenization allows these assets to be split, traded, and used more flexibly than in traditional finance, creating both new demand and new liquidity pathways.
WisdomTree’s CRDT adds to this momentum by making private credit exposure available to retail investors alongside institutions, effectively broadening the market.
Wall Street’s Tokenization Wave
The launch is part of a broader push among major financial institutions to test blockchain rails for legacy products. Goldman Sachs and BNY Mellon recently gave clients access to tokenized money market funds. JPMorgan has built a tokenized debt platform, with State Street serving as custodian for its first $100 million transaction involving Singapore’s OCBC.
Other pilots are taking shape as well: in Hong Kong, UBS partnered with Chainlink and DigiFT to test tokenized fund settlement. Meanwhile, BlackRock has been exploring tokenizing ETFs and equity baskets, a step that could turn these products into collateral within DeFi markets.
Finance’s Next Frontier
For WisdomTree, the launch of CRDT is both a competitive play and a bet on where finance is heading. As tokenized treasuries, credit, and alternative funds grow in size and acceptance, blockchain rails are becoming less about experimentation and more about infrastructure.
If tokenized ETFs and private credit products continue to expand, the boundary between Wall Street and Web3 may blur further, with liquidity and collateral flows moving seamlessly across both worlds.
