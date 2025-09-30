With Bad Bunny Headlining Super Bowl 2026, Latin Music Takes Center Stage

Bad Bunny performs during the final concert of his summer residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Global chart-topping and Grammy-winning megastar Bad Bunny’s selection to headline the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show marks another milestone in the meteoric rise of the Puerto Rican singer, actor and activist.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown,” Bad Bunny said in a statement announcing his performance at next year’s Big Game. “This is for my people, my culture, and our history.”

The 31-year-old Puerto Rican superstar, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, takes immense pride in his heritage and consistently highlights his culture in his music and performances.

“Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL (Go tell your grandmother we’re going to be the Super Bowl halftime show),” he added in Spanish.

The announcement kicks off a week that will also see him hosting Saturday Night Live’s season premiere October 4, marking his third appearance on the show this year following musical guest stints for the SNL 50th anniversary special and season finale.

Bad Bunny previously made a brief guest appearance at the Super Bowl during Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s headlining halftime performance in 2020. This time, he will be the star attraction at the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Fresh Off Historic Puerto Rico ​Concert R​esidency

The announcement comes just days after Bad Bunny wrapped his sold-out, record-breaking “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” (“I Don’t Want to Leave Here”) residency in Puerto Rico on September 20. The 31-night concert series ​was Bad Bunny’s love letter to his homeland, celebrating Puerto Rican culture​. It dr​ew over half a million fans and generated an estimated $200 to $400 million for the island’s economy.

His final concert commemorated the eighth anniversary of Hurricane Maria, the Category 4 storm that devastated the island. Amazon streamed the closing show worldwide on the Amazon Music app, Prime Video and Twitch, marking the first global broadcast from the residency and part of a collaboration with the company that includes initiatives spanning education, disaster relief and economic development for Puerto Rico.

“What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring,” said Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, whose Roc Nation serves as strategic entertainment advisor for the halftime show’s live performance. “We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

NFL executives praised the selection, noting Bad Bunny’s ability to bridge genres.

“We know his dynamic performances, creative vision, and deep connection with fans will deliver the kind of unforgettable experience we’ve come to expect from this iconic cultural moment,” stated Jon Barker, the NFL’s SVP of global event production.

Streaming ​and Global Tour Powerhouse

Bad Bunny brings massive global reach to the halftime show. The three-time Grammy winner recently secured 12 Latin Grammy nominations and was a top winner at Premios Juventud awards. He currently holds the record for most videos in YouTube’s Billion Views Club with 17 entries and commands more than 77 million monthly listeners on Spotify, where he reigned as the platform’s top artist for three consecutive years until Taylor Swift claimed the top spot in 2023. He’s also the first Latin artist to reach 100 career hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Bad Bunny ​h​as a packed schedule leading up to the Super Bowl. He’ll be on the road ​on a “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” world tour in late November that runs through late July 2026. His itinerary begins in the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica before hitting Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina and Brazil. The tour continues to Australia and Europe, with stops planned in Spain, Germany, France, Italy, England and Sweden.