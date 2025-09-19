With Brian Quintenz's nomination stalled, the White House is considering more candidates for CFTC chairman.

PANews reported on September 19th that Bloomberg News reported that the White House is selecting additional candidates for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chairmanship, with Brian Quintenz's confirmation process stalled as the head of the regulatory agency. Discussions have intensified recently, with potential candidates including government officials focused on cryptocurrency policy. The Trump administration has not announced that Quintenz is no longer in the running. Both Quintenz and the CFTC declined to comment, with White House officials citing the process as still in its early stages. Separately, Michael Selig, Chief Counsel for the Securities and Exchange Commission's Cryptocurrency Task Force and a former asset management partner at Willkie Farr & Gallagher, is also a candidate. Tyler Williams, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's digital asset policy advisor, who previously worked at Galaxy Digital, is also considered a candidate. The CFTC is supposed to have a five-member, partisan-balanced committee, but a series of resignations have left only Acting Chairwoman Caroline Pham, appointed by former President Biden. PANews reported on September 19th that Bloomberg News reported that the White House is selecting additional candidates for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chairmanship, with Brian Quintenz's confirmation process stalled as the head of the regulatory agency. Discussions have intensified recently, with potential candidates including government officials focused on cryptocurrency policy. The Trump administration has not announced that Quintenz is no longer in the running. Both Quintenz and the CFTC declined to comment, with White House officials citing the process as still in its early stages. Separately, Michael Selig, Chief Counsel for the Securities and Exchange Commission's Cryptocurrency Task Force and a former asset management partner at Willkie Farr & Gallagher, is also a candidate. Tyler Williams, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's digital asset policy advisor, who previously worked at Galaxy Digital, is also considered a candidate. The CFTC is supposed to have a five-member, partisan-balanced committee, but a series of resignations have left only Acting Chairwoman Caroline Pham, appointed by former President Biden.