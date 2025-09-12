With the Fed’s Interest Rate Decision Just Days Ahead, Options Day Has Arrived! What Does the Data Signal for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 17:51
Bitcoin
BTC$114,842.05+0.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09506-5.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015987-0.07%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00568+0.70%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118+19.19%
Ethereum
ETH$4,511+1.38%

The Fed is almost certain to cut interest rates after this week’s release of US economic data. At this point, a 25 basis point cut is priced in at 92.7%, while a 50 basis point cut is priced in at 7.3%.

While Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins are moving upwards with only a few days left until the FED’s interest rate decision, the expiration date for option contracts in the crypto market has come today, as it does every Friday.

According to data for the second week of September, $3.4 billion worth of Bitcoin and $850 million worth of Ethereum options will expire on September 12 on the Deribit derivatives exchange.

Accordingly, the Put/Call Ratio of BTC options is 1.31, the maximum loss point is $113,000 and the notional value is $3.42 billion.

When we look at Ethereum, ETH options have a Put/Call Ratio of 1.02, a maximum loss point of $4,400, and a notional value of $850 million.

Looking at the put/call ratio, we see that it’s 1.31 for Bitcoin and 1.02 for ETH. These ratios indicate that sell orders outnumber buy orders for both BTC and ETH, indicating that options traders are bearish and positioning themselves against a potential decline.

At this point, experts say that less than $125 million in open put interest on Deribit is pegged at $114,000 or higher. At this point, if Bitcoin manages to hold above $113,000 by Friday’s expiration, more than $300 million in call contracts will be activated. This would provide a $175 million advantage for call buyers and could provide the fuel needed for Bitcoin to continue its upward trend.

Bitcoin continues to trade at $115,200, while Ethereum is at $4,530.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/with-the-feds-interest-rate-decision-just-days-ahead-options-day-has-arrived-what-does-the-data-signal-for-bitcoin-btc-and-ethereum-eth/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Mill City goes all-in on Sui with $450m treasury strategy

Mill City goes all-in on Sui with $450m treasury strategy

Mill City Ventures is committing $450 million to Sui, positioning itself as a bridge between traditional finance and blockchain’s next wave. With elite backers like Galaxy and Pantera, the move may accelerate Sui’s path to mainstream institutional use. On July…
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0686+2.61%
SUI
SUI$3.5945-1.14%
Movement
MOVE$0.1281+0.54%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/29 04:13
Share
With the Fed's Interest Rate Decision Just Days Ahead, Options Day Has Arrived! What Does the Data Signal for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)?

With the Fed's Interest Rate Decision Just Days Ahead, Options Day Has Arrived! What Does the Data Signal for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)?

On September 12, $3.4 billion worth of Bitcoin and $850 million worth of Ethereum options will expire on the Deribit derivatives exchange. Continue Reading: With the Fed's Interest Rate Decision Just Days Ahead, Options Day Has Arrived! What Does the Data Signal for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)?
Bitcoin
BTC$114,868.65+0.53%
Ethereum
ETH$4,512.89+1.39%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 17:10
Share
Chanlink Breaks Out to a Weekly High as New Partnerships Boost On-Chain Adoption

Chanlink Breaks Out to a Weekly High as New Partnerships Boost On-Chain Adoption

Chainlink ($LINK) has quietly surged to a weekly high of $23.92, according to LunarCrush data. The price jump comes as a wave of new partnerships and integrations position Chainlink as a key player in the next phase of blockchain infrastructure. One major driver is a new partnership with UBS and DigiFT. Under the Hong Kong
Chainlink
LINK$24.21+0.66%
Boost
BOOST$0.10105+3.61%
Major
MAJOR$0.16012-1.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 17:20
Share

Trending News

More

Mill City goes all-in on Sui with $450m treasury strategy

With the Fed's Interest Rate Decision Just Days Ahead, Options Day Has Arrived! What Does the Data Signal for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)?

Chanlink Breaks Out to a Weekly High as New Partnerships Boost On-Chain Adoption

Maxi Doge ($MAXI): Cơ hội đầu tư meme coin tiềm năng năm 2025

Negentropy Capital announces dissolution and will liquidate remaining funds and project quotas