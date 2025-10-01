With The U.S. Government Shutting Down At Midnight, What Does It Mean For You?

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 16: Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) arrives for a news conference following a House GOP Conference Meeting at the U.S. Capitol on September 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. House Republican leadership faces a long week as they try to rally House Republicans behind a stopgap funding bill to avert a shutdown, while also navigating growing pressure to boost security for lawmakers in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s killing. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images) Getty Images

Are you prepared for the 2025 government shutdown?

As the clock ticks toward midnight, Congress remains at an impasse over government funding, ensuring that the U.S. government will shut down just after 12 a.m. on Wednesday October 1. For many Americans, the political blame game playing out on Capitol Hill may feel like cable news chatter, but how will impact the daily lives of Americans?

The federal government’s fiscal year begins on October 1. To stay open, Congress must either pass 12 appropriations bills — each funding a slice of the government for a full year — or approve a short-term continuing resolution to keep funding flat while negotiations continue. This year, neither side would budge, and the criteria to stay open wasn’t met.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has blamed Democrats for holding out, accusing them of insisting on extending Affordable Care Act tax credits that help millions of Americans pay for health insurance. Democrats, led by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, counter that Republicans are refusing to protect affordable coverage. The result: the stalemate is now a shutdown.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates roughly 750,000 federal employees will be furloughed in the first days, at a daily payroll cost of about $400 million. The longer the shutdown lasts, the broader the fallout.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 23: A federal employee holds up a sign made with styrofoam plate during a protest at the atrium of Senate Hart Office Building January 23, 2019 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Federal employees from different unions participated in a “Occupy Hart” protest on Capitol Hill against the partial government shutdown. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Getty Images

Federal Workers: Furloughs And Unpaid Shifts

The most immediate impact is on federal employees. They fall into two categories:

Furloughed employees: Hundreds of thousands deemed “non-essential” are sent home on unpaid leave. Historically, Congress has voted to give back pay once funding resumes, but that is not guaranteed.

Excepted employees: Essential personnel — including law enforcement, air traffic controllers, and active-duty military — will continue working without pay until the shutdown ends.

For families living paycheck to paycheck, an immediate financial crunch is in store. Mortgage payments, utility bills, and grocery budgets don’t pause just because of Washington politics.

What About Public Services?

A shutdown doesn’t mean the entire government closes. Instead, some services halt completely, while others continue to operate at a reduced capacity. Here is a breakdown of services:

Suspended: Applications for small business loans, routine food and drug inspections, and some passport and visa processing will be put on hold.

Limited: Social Security checks will still be issued, but services such as replacing lost cards will be slowed down. Veterans’ hospitals stay open, but counseling and education benefits may be reduced. TSA agents and air traffic controllers will work unpaid, which could lead to longer airport lines.

Closed: Any national parks or museums that rely on federal funding will shut down or operate at reduced capacity. While trash pickup, campground, and bathroom maintenance services will be temporarily suspended in many areas.

Unaffected: The U.S. Postal Service will keep delivering mail. Medicare and Social Security benefits will remain funded.

The shutdown may also ripple across the broader economy. The 2018–2019 shutdown cost an estimated $11 billion. About $3 billion of that was permanently lost. Even a short shutdown could create anxieties, from federal workers missing paychecks to federal contractor delays to small businesses’ government loans or permits not being disbursed.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 08: A demonstrator holds a sign shaped as the U.S. Capitol building stating “OPEN THE GOVERNMENT SHUT DOWN 45” as furloughed federal workers and area elected officials hold a protest rally in front of Independence Hall on January 8, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The government shutdown, now lasting 18 days, marks the second longest United States in history, affecting about 800,000 federal employees. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images) Getty Images

What It Means for You Today

So, what does all this mean for you, an everyday American, waking up tomorrow?