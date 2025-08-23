Wizolayer Airdrop: How to Claim, Listing Date, and Launch Price

Wizolayer, a community-focused token, began gaining traction among crypto enthusiasts with its airdrop launch in July 2025. According to an official post on X, the developers submitted their listing request to CoinGecko, to which the Crypto Data Aggregator has responded. Before we enter into the listing announcement, let us go through certain details of the token.

With the airdrop, Wizolayer allows users to mine the token by connecting their Web3 wallet to the Wizolayer platform, and as the hype for the coin is surging to new heights, it is the best time to join. By joining the airdrop now, you position yourself at the front by mining these tokens before their official launch. Participating in airdrops will also give you an idea about the tokenomics, DeFi mechanisms, and new community forms.

What is Wizolayer?

Wizolayer functions as a decentralized infrastructure layer that is built on Base Network. This rewards protocol allows users to mine $WIZO, its native token, in a real-time mining process by doing certain tasks while keeping their wallet connected to the official website. It is currently in its airdrop phase, which will distribute its token among its users.

How Can You Claim the Tokens?

Now that you know why you should join the airdrop, here’s the step-by-step procedure on how to join it and claim the $WIZO token before its official listing: Step 1 First, you have to visit the Wizolayer airdrop page via official links. Step 2 Once you are on the website, sign up using your Google Account. Step 3 After signing up, select a compatible wallet and link it to the website. Step 4 You are then required to pay a small fee for verification, which is then fully returned after verification. Step 5 You can start mining after the verification process is completed. Step 6 Completing social tasks can boost your earnings.

When is the Official Listing Date?

Though the official listing request was submitted in August 2025, the official listing date has yet to be announced. However, $WIZO will most likely be listed on CoinGecko, as they have responded to the listing request.

Even without the official listing, analysts have predicted the price to reach new heights. Therefore, it is becoming more and more popular with each passing day.

What will be the Launch Price?

Without the official listing, it is hard to tell the exact price of the token. However, by analyzing the current popularity of Wizolayer, experts have given positive feedback. As per their calculations, the initial price of $WIZO is expected to trade at a price of $0.001 after its official listing on CoinGecko or another centralized or decentralized platform, making it suitable for long-term investors.

Final Thoughts

As we said, Wizolayer is an upcoming community-first token that is built on the Base Network, which operates on Layer-2 Ethereum. The token recently launched its airdrop, which allows users to mine tokens by just keeping their wallet connected to the official website. According to new updates, the token may get listed on CoinGecko, as the developers have submitted the listing equity, to which they received a response.

Once this news was revealed, the token garnered more traction from crypto enthusiasts. Therefore, with the help of experts, our team prepared a price prediction for the token. However, let us remind you, the price details and listing date are purely speculative. If you wish to know the official announcements and other updates, you can visit the official website of Wizolayer.

