WLF Drops 'Kill Switch' Governance Before Sept 1 Token Unlock

2025/08/31 00:19
  • The Trump-linked WLF project has given its core team final veto power over all community proposals
  • This new governance was announced just days before the native WLFI token is set for a major unlock on Sept 1
  • In a crisis, the protocol shifts to a centralized multisig, acting as a governance “kill switch”

The Trump-family-linked crypto project, World Liberty Financial (WLF), has laid out its governance rules ahead of its token unlock, and the bottom line is clear: the core team holds the ultimate power. 

The new framework gives the team a “kill switch” to veto community proposals and take full control during a crisis.

The new governance rules state that the WLF company can reject any proposal, even one already approved by token holders, if it believes it poses a legal, contractual, or security risk. 

The framework emphasizes that this decision is at the team’s “sole discretion” and is “final.” This gives the core developers a powerful, unilateral override to protect the protocol from any initiatives they deem harmful

Full Multisig Takeover Planned for Any “Major Adverse Event”

In the event of a “major adverse event” or a security risk that endangers users, the protocol’s governance will completely shift to a centralized multi-signature wallet. 

This “kill switch” mechanism removes all community governance and consolidates control in the hands of the team until the crisis is resolved and normal operations can be restored. This centralized backstop is a clear signal that the project is prioritizing stability and security over permissionless decentralization.

WLFI Token Unlock Set for September 1

This governance clarification comes just as the protocol’s native WLFI token is scheduled to begin unlocking on September 1 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time

A dedicated function page has already been activated to facilitate the process. The timing of the token release signals an important milestone, as it introduces liquidity and allows early participants to access their holdings.

