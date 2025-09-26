World Liberty Financial, the decentralized finance protocol founded by US President Donald Trump’s family, announced that the program would begin this week after it voted to allocate 100% of its treasury liquidity fees toward buying back and burning its WLFI token.  In a governance update posted on X late Thursday, the WLFI team said all […]World Liberty Financial, the decentralized finance protocol founded by US President Donald Trump’s family, announced that the program would begin this week after it voted to allocate 100% of its treasury liquidity fees toward buying back and burning its WLFI token.  In a governance update posted on X late Thursday, the WLFI team said all […]

wlfi approves plan to use 100% of treasury liquidity fees for WLFI token buybacks and burns

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/26 14:26
WLFI
WLFI$0.1925-3.26%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01146-3.61%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.03956-3.32%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.486-0.97%

World Liberty Financial, the decentralized finance protocol founded by US President Donald Trump’s family, announced that the program would begin this week after it voted to allocate 100% of its treasury liquidity fees toward buying back and burning its WLFI token. 

In a governance update posted on X late Thursday, the WLFI team said all token burns and buybacks will be “transparently posted once conducted.” Cryptopolitan had reported last week that 99.84% of community participants backed the governance proposal, while only 0.06% voted against it.

Crypto community asks how much token buybacks will be approved

According to some community members on social platforms, the WLFI platform currently collects a 0.125% fee from an estimated $3.5 billion in daily trading activity, and could use those fees to buy and burn WLFI tokens. On average, about 4.375 million tokens are taken away from circulation every day.

Having a circulating supply of roughly 24.66 billion WLFI, burning 10% of the supply, or around 2.47 billion tokens, would take an estimated 564 days under the current schedule. 

Supporters of the plan believe shrinking supply when demand goes up could boost the token’s value to reward long-term holders.

“This program removes tokens from circulation held by participants not committed to WLFI’s long-term growth and direction, effectively increasing relative weight for committed long-term holders,” the proposal read.

During WLFI’s official launch on September 1, the token had a lackluster market performance that saw it drop to an all-time low price level just three days after. WLFI had plunged 40% by September 4, shedding millions of dollars in value from investors’ bags of profits.

Despite the platform burning 47 million WLFI tokens on September 3, the move failed to reverse the decline, and the token has lost over 36% of its value since launch, according to Coingecko data.

Token burn is useless, naysayers complain

The buyback and burn program may have generated some optimism among holders, but others are not convinced that it will be enough to stabilize WLFI’s market.

According to one WLFI enthusiast on X, a portion of the presale supply could be burned and bought back by the team rather than released into circulation. Their proposal also mentioned a cap tied to fee revenues and a vesting schedule to limit how much presale supply could be unlocked annually. 

“This would cut down sales pressure and support long-term stability,” the post argued.

Naysayers, however, say token burns do not create intrinsic value for the month-old governance token and would not raise its fundamental value either.

Another commenter called the current burn rates inadequate. “Burns from fees alone won’t take WLFI to $1; they’re too small and too slow. Price stability needs massive supply cuts, not just scraps. Unless 10B+ gets burned, $1 is a dream insiders sell while retail bleeds. We need real action, not delays,” the user wrote.

WLFI announces debit card, token price still trading red

As reported by Cryptopolitan on Monday, during a fireside chat at the Korea Blockchain Week 2025 Impact conference in Seoul, WLFI co-founder Zak Folkman revealed the project is launching a debit card.

The upcoming card will connect the project’s stablecoin, World Liberty Financial USD (USD1), with the WLFI app, with an integration into Apple Pay. The company has not yet set a release date for the product, but said it could expand WLFI’s utility and reach beyond its core DeFi trading platform.

WLFI’s market performance has been trending downward, with its price consolidating near $0.1920 at the time of this publication. There is a general sentiment of bearish momentum because moving averages are on the market value’s lower side.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead

Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead

The post Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 18 September 2025 | 10:05 Eric Trump, co-founder of American Bitcoin and son of U.S. President Donald Trump, has revealed that he holds a significant personal stake in the crypto company and has no intention of selling. Trump said his ownership amounts to roughly 7.5% of shares and emphasized that both he and the board are committed to keeping their holdings locked in for the long term. According to Trump, the move reflects not only loyalty to the firm but also resistance to pressure from traditional financial institutions. He claimed that major U.S. banks have repeatedly tried to restrict his access to financial services, including efforts by Capital One, JPMorgan, and Bank of America. “They tried to shut us out of the system,” he said, describing the experience as the turning point that convinced him of crypto’s advantages. Trump argued that blockchain-based systems allow transactions to be handled “faster, cheaper, and more transparently” than legacy banking. He framed his support for American Bitcoin as both a business decision and a statement against what he called an ongoing “de-banking” campaign targeting the Trump Organization and its affiliates. By underscoring his commitment, Trump signaled that he views cryptocurrency not just as a financial instrument but as a defense against the limitations of traditional finance. His comments also echo a broader narrative that digital assets are becoming an alternative for those who feel sidelined by conventional institutions. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience…
Union
U$0.010814+8.46%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.468-1.42%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00438-0.90%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 15:08
Share
SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!

SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!

The SEC has approved general listing standards for cryptocurrency ETFs, covering 12 altcoins including XRP, Solana (SOL). Continue Reading: SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!
Solana
SOL$194.15-4.58%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003668-12.29%
XRP
XRP$2.7433-3.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 21:32
Share
With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

Two rails went live this week for real-world finance on XRPL: redemptions from tokenized Treasury funds into RLUSD and a validator list cutoff that lands in four days. Both change operations now. RLUSD becomes a live redemption rail for tokenized funds Ripple and Securitize now let holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL redeem fund […] The post With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout? appeared first on CoinChapter.
XRP
XRP$2.7433-3.15%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01764+14.76%
RealLink
REAL$0.0619-0.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 15:34
Share

Trending News

More

Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead

SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!

With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally

Digital Autonomy: Why On-Chain Sovereignty Is the Cornerstone of the Next Civilization