WLFI Confirms 27B Token Launch Supply, Jump Crypto Aids Liquidity Setup

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the Trump-backed crypto project, will launch with 27 billion tokens in circulation, according to CoinMarketCap. The figure, verified with the project team, represents more than one-quarter of its total supply. This development has reshaped early market expectations and stirred significant debate among analysts and traders.
CoinMarketCap CEO Rush Lu confirmed the circulating supply figure, stressing that exchanges will use it as the benchmark. Early reports suggested WLFI would release only 3.69 billion tokens at the token generation event. However, the updated 27 billion figure marks a sharp departure from those projections.
This adjustment raises important questions about token price discovery and market dynamics. Analysts expect the larger float to increase initial selling pressure. At the same time, it could support broader distribution across global markets.
WLFI’s launch strategy has already impacted sentiment across crypto communities. Some argue the higher supply supports transparency and liquidity. Others believe it may undermine initial confidence and challenge governance expectations.
On-chain data indicates WLFI transferred 485 million tokens to wallets linked with Jump Crypto. These transfers represent about 0.485% of total supply and 16.2% of the liquidity pool allocation. The allocation is expected to support both centralized and decentralized exchange trading.
Jump Crypto has become more active in trading since President Trump returned to the White House. Its involvement in WLFI signals strong liquidity provisions for early markets. Observers suggest this role could improve stability while concentrating supply in major market makers.
WLFI has allocated three billion tokens to exchange liquidity pools at launch. The liquidity is expected to encourage efficient trading and reduce slippage. Still, the concentration of allocations has raised concerns among some traders.
According to one market analyst, “Jump Crypto’s participation ensures liquidity, but it also centralizes control in early trading.” This highlights both opportunities and risks for WLFI’s market debut. Nevertheless, the firm’s backing signals robust institutional support.
WLFI derivatives trading surged ahead of the token release. Data from Coinglass shows that the volume of 24-hour derivatives jumped 530% to $3.95 billion. Open interest also rose 60%, reaching $931.9 million before the unlock event.
The unlock will release 20% of tokens purchased in early rounds, priced at $0.015 and $0.05. These allocations represent about 5% of the total supply. Holders can claim them through a process called the Lockbox.
WLFI began trading at $0.3164 after listing and ranked 23rd on CoinMarketCap. The token slipped 4.1% shortly after launch but retained a top-25 position. Additionally, over 16,000 users have already added WLFI to their CoinMarketCap watchlists.
The project’s launch highlights the intersection of politics, finance, and digital assets. Its unique structure and scale make WLFI one of the most closely observed crypto events of 2025. As trading expands, markets will continue monitoring price, liquidity, and governance.
The post WLFI Confirms 27B Token Launch Supply, Jump Crypto Aids Liquidity Setup appeared first on CoinCentral.