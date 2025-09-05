WLFI Crashes to $0.181562 After 2.9 Billion Tokens Frozen

The price of the altcoin dipped to $0.181562 once it froze over 2.9 billion tokens, marking a 1.40% drop.

Justin Sun’s $75 million or 3 billion WLFI investment is jeopardized due to the token freeze.

WLFI derivatives jumped 63.95% to $7.47 billion, despite the market outlook remaining slightly bearish.

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is under increased scrutiny after its price slipped to $0.181562, following revelations that the project blacklisted Justin Sun’s wallet, freezing billions of tokens. It comes against the backdrop of price declines and exchange manipulation accusations, but it is positive as the network makes plans for a USD-secured stablecoin, bridge, and exchange.

The asset is trading at $0.181562 today, showing a 1.40% decline over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour volume of the asset is $4.85 billion, with the market cap showing $4.48 billion and a 0.12% dominance on the market.

Over 2.9 Billion WLFI Tokens Frozen

According to Onchain Lens, the developers blacklisted the wallet of Justin Sun, and more than 540 million unlocked WLFI and 2.4 billion locked tokens have been frozen. The move sparked debate across the crypto community, with claims that an exchange may have been using user assets to push down the token’s value.

This follows after Justin Sun invested $75 million to purchase 3 billion tokens twice between November 2024 and January 2025.

Another analyst remarked that they initiated a conservative dollar-cost averaging strategy since the startup date, entering on average at $0.20, noting that the token is currently trading around $0.187. At present, the altcoin trades slightly below that level, leaving cautious investors waiting for the project’s next moves.

WLFI Derivatives Show Strong Volume Growth

WLFI derivatives trading rose by 63.95% to $7.47 billion, and the open interest also slightly rose to $768.96 million. Investors are increasingly entering contracts, showing strong liquidity and speculative activity. It reflects heightened interest against the backdrop of the token’s present price weakness and token freeze complications.

On the other hand, the OI Weighted dipped to 0.0099%, indicating weak bear pressure. Volumes of the contract continue high, but investor position-taking is cautious.

