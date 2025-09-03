WLFI crypto holders targeted by phishing attacks at scale post launch

Experts warn that scammers are specifically targeting the hype around Trump’s WLFI token.

Summary
  • Scammers are deploying phishing attacks at scale, exploiting the hype around WLFI
  • Phishing attacks weaponize Ethereum’s new functionality, enabling wallets to act as smart contracts
  • Ethereum’s EIP-7702 enables users to sign multiple complex transactions at once

The launch of World Liberty Financial (WLFI) cryptocurrency, linked to U.S. President Donald Trump, resulted in unprecedented hype. With volumes rivaling many of the biggest crypto projects, scammers were prepared to exploit the situation.

Shortly after the launch on Sept. 1, Yu Xian, founder of the blockchain security firm SlowMist, reported phishing attacks at scale. He explained that attackers are using new functionality built into Ethereum wallets introduced with Ethereum’s Pectra upgrade.

SlowMist's Yu Xian on one case of WLFI EIP‑7702 "delegate" scam

According to Yu Xian, the EIP-7702 “delegate” function enables external accounts to act like smart contract wallets. While this improves functionality, it also enables attackers to hijack the delegate mechanism if they compromise the private key.

How scammers target WLFI holders

The EIP-7702 “delegate” scam works as follows. The attackers first exploit a private key via phishing. Then, they embed a malicious delegate smart contract in the wallet. At that point, once a victim makes any transaction, the malicious code executes, draining the victim’s tokens.

The main reason attackers opt for the delegate scam is scale. Traditional phishing requires attackers to monitor and manually drain wallets. With delegate contracts, they can set parameters that auto-execute transactions, for instance to receive WLFI tokens via airdrop.

This is not the only type of scam that targets WLFI holders. For instance, attackers also try to trick users into buying fake WLFI tokens. In one case, attackers targeted one user who had bought WLFI tokens. They then airdropped honeypot WLFI tokens until the user accidentally bought a fake token on Phantom Swap. The victim lost $4,876 to the scheme.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
