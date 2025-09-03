WLFI destroyed 47 million WLFI from the unlocked vault wallet 6 hours ago

PANews reported on September 3rd that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, WLFI destroyed 47 million WLFI (US$11.34 million) from the unlocked vault wallet 6 hours ago. The official said it was to commemorate the repurchase and destruction governance proposal.
In addition, after they went online for trading the night before yesterday, they repurchased 6.498 million WLFIs on the chain at an average price of $0.308 using 2 million USD1.
