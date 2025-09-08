WLFI Drama Continues: Is ‘This Is the Scam of All Scams’?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 00:16
What a week. If you thought crypto was wild before, the latest drama swirling around World Liberty Financial (WLFI) only takes it to the next level.

The token project with the Trump brand, Eric Trump’s personal touch, and hundreds of millions seemingly caught in limbo saw much drama this week.

WLFI ‘Stole My Money’: From Polygon to POTUS

Bruno Skvorc, a known Polygon developer, didn’t mince words when he shared his experience on X. He even tagged US President, Donald Trump, stating:

With his closing accusation, Bruno tagged Paradigm advisor and on-chain sleuth ZachXBT to help with his predicament.

He further summarized what feels for many like déjà vu in a crypto space still wrangling with centralization and trust issues.

The problem? Bruno’s wallet was flagged for alleged high-risk exposure due to 40 ETH via Tornado Cash, indirect ties to sanctioned Russian exchanges Garantex and Netex24, and a “wusd-dashboard which was marked as scam by CA.”

Not exactly the smoking gun you’d expect for such a freeze. However, in the age of compliance automation, flags stick and assets freeze.

Sometimes it’s for reasons as tenuous as being “eight hops away” from suspicious activity. ZachXBT, ever the pragmatist, weighed in:

He detailed how manual reviews of flagged addresses often reveal compliance tools catching more false positives than actual bad actors. This is a real risk when blanket bans become the norm.

ZachXBT credited WLFI for a “proactive approach,” but warned that blacklisting erroneously could cause irreparable damage.

Tokens on Ice: Justin Sun’s $100 Million Freeze

Bruno isn’t the only whale caught in the net. Crypto billionaire Justin Sun, founder of Tron and one of WLFI’s biggest supporters, found his tokens totaling over $100 million locked after a series of outbound transactions on the Ethereum chain.

Sun insists these moves were nothing more than “generic exchange deposit tests”. He hasn’t sold a cent, yet his WLFI remains frozen, and his patience seems to be snapping.

“Tokens are sacred and inviolable,” Sun posted, urging the team to unlock his holdings and restore investor trust.

He reminded everyone that “fairness, transparency, and trust” are supposed to be the backbone of blockchain. Not arbitrary wallet blacklists and silence.

According to Nansen data, Sun’s wallet was blacklisted by WLFI’s “guardian address”.

This occurred right after he moved 50 million tokens, a transaction completely allowed under presale conditions for early investors.

The attitude from some corners of the Bitcoin community? If you sign up for centralized governance, don’t act surprised when centralized control bites back.

Eric Trump’s Irony and WLFI’s Safety Dance

And then there’s the comedic subplot: Eric Trump, who started WLFI to fight back after allegedly being debanked by Wall Street, finds his own project accused of the very overreach he so passionately rallied against.

The irony of a DeFi protocol freezing funds isn’t lost on anyone watching the saga unfold. WLFI’s official communications on X yesterday tried to steady the ship. It reinforced that wallets were only frozen to protect users.

WLFI claimed that a total of 272 wallets were blacklisted, representing a “very small segment of total holders and was done solely to prevent harm while we investigate and help impacted users.”

The Centralization Problem: Who Calls the Shots?

The hard truth is that many new “DeFi” projects exercise centralized controls in practice and can freeze or blacklist wallets with a click. That leaves little recourse for affected holders.

In WLFI’s case, those decisions sparked outrage, confusion, and increasingly loud calls for manual review, not bot-driven bans.

The WLFI drama is bigger than just one project. It’s a signpost for crypto markets everywhere. The promise of DeFi was fairness, transparency, and unstoppable finance.

Yet, too often, old-world power games sneak in through algorithmic compliance and central admin keys.

As the dust settles, one thing is clear: the era of trusting your tokens solely to “official teams” may finally be over.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/07/wlfi-drama-continues-is-this-is-the-scam-of-all-scams/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
