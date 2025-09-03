WLFI Faces Crucial Resistance: Can It Break $0.26 or Fall Further?

WLFI trades at $0.2317 after a 4.22% drop, with volume down 61% to $1.78 billion in 24 hours.

Despite pressure, WLFI posts a 1.38% weekly gain, showing resilience and ongoing market interest.

Resistance at $0.26–$0.279 is key, and a breakout above $0.26 could mark recovery momentum.

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is currently trading at $0.2258, representing an 8.85% decrease over the past 24 hours. Trading volume has decreased by 61.03% and is currently standing at $1.78 billion. This move marks a sharp reduction of investor activity in the short term.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Despite the recent pressure, WLFI has exhibited resilience over the past week. With a modest appreciation of 1.38%, there is still interest and potential for a rebound in the coin. This weekly growth, balanced by short-term decline, is indicative of volatility in the market.

WLFI Faces Crucial Test at $0.26 Resistance

Crypto analyst More Crypto Online highlighted that resistance levels are important to WLFI’s price movement. According to analysts, the first resistance level is between $0.26 and $0.279. A strong move above $0.26 would be the first sign of a local bottom. Traders view this level as an important threshold for a possible reversal in momentum.

Analysis indicated that the recovery process could be more robust if this resistance is overcome. Without such a move, WLFI could continue to suffer under short-term selling pressure. Traders are closely monitoring these levels, as they are likely to determine whether the coin achieves stability or continues to experience downside risk.

Source: X

Additionally, another analyst, Crypto Candy, mentioned that accumulation was slow on lower timeframes. WLFI is trying to bounce off bottoms and test breakout levels. If momentum continues to build up, the analyst anticipates short-term movement. However, it is not possible to state a clear trend change without confirmation.

Source: X

Open Interest Drops as Market Activity Slows

CoinGlass data shows that trading volume has decreased by 54.93% to $5.85 billion. Open interest is down 4.95% and is currently at $907.30 million. The OI-weighted funding rate is 0.0136%, which indicates neutral positioning among traders. These numbers support a conservative outlook in the market.

Source: CoinGlass

The short-term prognosis is uncertain. While WLFI is squeezed on the downside and sideways, the weekly gains show demand has not gone away. Breaking above resistance will be a key move for the coin to build strength. Without this move, WLFI will continue to slide or stay stagnant.

In the coming days, traders will be watching to see if WLFI can break through $0.26. Breaking through can lead to a new sense of momentum and confidence. Failure to achieve this level may reinforce weakness. Current data reflect that the market is caught between short-term caution and longer-term interest, leaving direction undecided.

