WLFI Governance Approves Deflationary Buyback-and-Burn Mechanism

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 16:43
Waves
WAVES$1.1025-1.35%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2512+402.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09666-4.26%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.11214-7.00%
Triathon
GROW$0.0236-3.67%

WLFI is making waves in the community after proposing to use 100% of treasury liquidity fees for token buyback. This initiative, which involves burning the tokens, creates a powerful deflationary mechanism.

If implemented effectively, this strategy could serve as a “weapon” to strengthen WLFI’s value while boosting confidence in its community-driven governance model.

Price-Boosting Mechanism

The World Liberty Financial (WLFI) community unveiled a crucial proposal: WLFI will use 100% of the fees generated from protocol-owned liquidity (POL) to repurchase WLFI on the open market. The repurchased tokens will then be sent to a burn address, permanently removing them from circulation.

This proposal aims to directly reduce circulating supply, increase the relative benefits for long-term holders, and turn protocol usage into a deflationary driver under the principle of “the more you use, the more gets burned.”

WLFI tokenomics. Source: BeInCrypto

WLFI only recently began trading. Data from BeInCrypto Market shows the token’s maximum supply is capped at 100 billion, with around 24.7 billion WLFI currently in circulation. WLFI is trading at $0.24, down 26% from its all-time high just a few hours earlier.

From a tokenomics perspective, the buyback-and-burn strategy funded by POL fees creates a positive feedback loop. As protocol usage increases, POL fees grow, leading to greater buybacks and a steadily shrinking circulating supply. This dynamic could generate long-term price support if demand remains stable or rises.

By restricting the mechanism to protocol-owned liquidity, WLFI also avoids harming third-party LPs and preventing conflicts of interest. Furthermore, the on-chain transparency of burn transactions provides a strong layer of accountability for community oversight.

Of course, not everyone is very optimistic about the effectiveness of this proposal. The price and the valuation issues from launch have caused some community members to lose faith in the project.

Terra Luna Also Had the Buyback System

There are potential risks. First, the scale of POL fees in the early stages might be relatively small. If low trading volumes on POL pools, the buybacks may not meaningfully impact WLFI’s circulating supply.

Second, allocating 100% of fees to burning may strain the treasury’s operating and reserve funds. If the protocol fails to create alternative revenue sources, this could impact product development and reinvestment capacity.

In addition, buyback operations could trigger high volatility during periods of low liquidity, creating opportunities for front-running or short-term manipulation. Therefore, clear rules on execution methods, reporting mechanisms, and fallback strategies in case of declining POL fees are necessary to ensure sustainable implementation.

The self-buyback strategy is ㅜ in the cryptocurrency market, as Chainlink (LINK), Pump.fun (PUMP), and others have already shown.

However, not all projects that apply it are successful, and Terra Luna 2.0 is a typical example. The impact of the previous crash in 2022, combined with an ample total supply and a low burn rate, makes it difficult for the LUNA 2.0 price to recover.

Therefore, the WLFI community needs to add guardrails on treasury governance, transparent buying mechanisms, and a clear roadmap to become a sustainable measure. The program can boost tokenomics and demonstrate effective community governance if these are completed.

Disclaimer

In adherence to the Trust Project guidelines, BeInCrypto is committed to unbiased, transparent reporting. This news article aims to provide accurate, timely information. However, readers are advised to verify facts independently and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content. Please note that our Terms and Conditions, Privacy Policy, and Disclaimers have been updated.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/wlfis-buyback-strategy-use-all-pol-fees-to-buy-and-burn/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025

From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025

Right now, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is rewriting that script with one of the hottest presale allocations live in 2025. With prices […] The post From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Boom
BOOM$0.00727-38.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01225-2.00%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02955+4.01%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/02 16:29
Share
Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

PANews June 19 news, market news: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend. According to Bloomberg, several people familiar with the matter said that senior
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01804-3.32%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.072-2.70%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:09
Share
India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy

India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy

TLDRs; Tesla’s luxury-first strategy clashes with India’s price-sensitive EV market, limiting early adoption despite global brand strength. Model Y’s $68,000 price tag far exceeds India’s EV sweet spot below $25,000, creating a demand barrier. Tesla received only 600 orders versus its 2,500-car quota, falling behind rivals like BYD in sales traction. Infrastructure expansion continues, with [...] The post India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Tagger
TAG$0.0007603-13.28%
CAR
CAR$0.010384-8.21%
Wink
LIKE$0.011227-2.98%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/02 15:59
Share

Trending News

More

From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy

The Next Big Meme Coin: 3 Tokens Ready to Take Over Where Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and PEPE Left Off

Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet