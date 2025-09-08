WLFI Investigates Potential Price Manipulation, Blacklists 272 Addresses

Key Points:
  • WLFI team investigates potential price manipulation by large token holders.
  • 272 addresses blacklisted; significant asset impact observed.
  • Market volatility prompts community concern and ongoing investigative efforts.

Ryan Fang of WLFI disclosed possible price manipulation by large token holders, citing community reports, on September 7, 2025, without providing definitive evidence.

This raises concerns over centralized exchange vulnerabilities, affecting WLFI and TRX markets, amid heightened volatility and asset freezes.

272 Addresses Blacklisted Amid Price Manipulation Probe

Ryan Fang highlighted suspicious transactions, suggesting manipulation by large token holders. The WLFI team initiated an investigation after reports from the community and preliminary findings pointed towards potential misconduct. This has led to asset freezes and further scrutiny. Immediate impacts include blacklisting addresses and freezing Justin Sun’s associated wallets. Market volatility followed these steps, with WLFI’s value fluctuating significantly.

The community’s response has been active, with many participating in discussions on platforms like Discord and Telegram. The WLFI team has vowed to continue their investigation. No conclusive evidence has yet confirmed unlawful actions, but initial community feedback emphasizes the need for transparency and thorough analysis.

Market Trends: Volatility and Community Demand Transparency

Did you know? The use of blacklisting in the cryptocurrency domain is not new. Historical events, such as the LUNA crash, serve as reminders of the systemic vulnerabilities that come with centralized control and the risks posed by major exchange wallets holding significant user assets.

On September 7, 2025, WLFI’s market price stood at $0.23, with a market cap of 5.65 billion USD and a trading volume of 1.66 billion USD. The asset showed an 8.45% increase over the past 24 hours, following recent blacklisting actions. These figures are sourced from CoinMarketCap.

World Liberty Financial(WLFI), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 22:09 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts from Coincu research mention the importance of transparency in responding to such issues. They emphasize the need for regulatory oversight and improved market practices to maintain stability and trust. Historical patterns reflect similar instances leading to volatility, underlining the importance of sound security protocols and proactive risk management.

