The post WLFI Launches 100% Fee-Funded Buyback and Burn Program appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. All fees collected from WLFI’s own liquidity pools on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana will be used to purchase WLFI on open markets and send them to a burn address The decision comes after a sharp price decline, since in September alone, WLFI dropped by approximately 41% from its high The team promises to be open by showing every single buyback and burn transaction to the public WLFI, the token for World Liberty Financial (a crypto project backed by the Trump family), has officially approved a plan to buy back its tokens with every dollar fees earned from its liquidity pools. All tokens purchased will be sent to a burn address, permanently removing them from circulation.  That means all fees collected from WLFI liquidity pools on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. By committing all of those fees to token buybacks, the team is betting that a shrinking supply will help support price levels in a weak market. Related: WLFI Debuts on Robinhood as Token Burns Shape Price Path Why WLFI Is Turning to Buybacks Now The decision comes after a sharp price decline, since in September alone, WLFI dropped by approximately 41% from its high (about $0.33) to around $0.19. By burning tokens pulled from the open market, it seems that WLFI is attempting to reduce circulating supply, which could help stabilize or support the price if demand remains. Transparency and Oversight Promised The team promises to be open by showing every single buyback and burn transaction to the public. However, it is important to note that the program is funded solely by fees from the protocol’s directly controlled liquidity, excluding other sources. While the community voted overwhelmingly in favor of the plan, with over 99% approval, some skeptics wonder if the project will earn enough in fees to make… The post WLFI Launches 100% Fee-Funded Buyback and Burn Program appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. All fees collected from WLFI’s own liquidity pools on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana will be used to purchase WLFI on open markets and send them to a burn address The decision comes after a sharp price decline, since in September alone, WLFI dropped by approximately 41% from its high The team promises to be open by showing every single buyback and burn transaction to the public WLFI, the token for World Liberty Financial (a crypto project backed by the Trump family), has officially approved a plan to buy back its tokens with every dollar fees earned from its liquidity pools. All tokens purchased will be sent to a burn address, permanently removing them from circulation.  That means all fees collected from WLFI liquidity pools on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. By committing all of those fees to token buybacks, the team is betting that a shrinking supply will help support price levels in a weak market. Related: WLFI Debuts on Robinhood as Token Burns Shape Price Path Why WLFI Is Turning to Buybacks Now The decision comes after a sharp price decline, since in September alone, WLFI dropped by approximately 41% from its high (about $0.33) to around $0.19. By burning tokens pulled from the open market, it seems that WLFI is attempting to reduce circulating supply, which could help stabilize or support the price if demand remains. Transparency and Oversight Promised The team promises to be open by showing every single buyback and burn transaction to the public. However, it is important to note that the program is funded solely by fees from the protocol’s directly controlled liquidity, excluding other sources. While the community voted overwhelmingly in favor of the plan, with over 99% approval, some skeptics wonder if the project will earn enough in fees to make…

WLFI Launches 100% Fee-Funded Buyback and Burn Program

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 06:28
WLFI
WLFI$0,2072+7,46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,009755-42,25%
Binance Coin
BNB$959,64+0,19%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0,5756-4,28%
Suilend
SEND$0,4675+2,47%
  • All fees collected from WLFI’s own liquidity pools on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana will be used to purchase WLFI on open markets and send them to a burn address
  • The decision comes after a sharp price decline, since in September alone, WLFI dropped by approximately 41% from its high
  • The team promises to be open by showing every single buyback and burn transaction to the public

WLFI, the token for World Liberty Financial (a crypto project backed by the Trump family), has officially approved a plan to buy back its tokens with every dollar fees earned from its liquidity pools. All tokens purchased will be sent to a burn address, permanently removing them from circulation. 

That means all fees collected from WLFI liquidity pools on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. By committing all of those fees to token buybacks, the team is betting that a shrinking supply will help support price levels in a weak market.

Related: WLFI Debuts on Robinhood as Token Burns Shape Price Path

Why WLFI Is Turning to Buybacks Now

The decision comes after a sharp price decline, since in September alone, WLFI dropped by approximately 41% from its high (about $0.33) to around $0.19.

By burning tokens pulled from the open market, it seems that WLFI is attempting to reduce circulating supply, which could help stabilize or support the price if demand remains.

Transparency and Oversight Promised

The team promises to be open by showing every single buyback and burn transaction to the public. However, it is important to note that the program is funded solely by fees from the protocol’s directly controlled liquidity, excluding other sources.

While the community voted overwhelmingly in favor of the plan, with over 99% approval, some skeptics wonder if the project will earn enough in fees to make a real difference, particularly in a slow market.

WLFI Governance Questions Linger

There are many questions and rumors going on about how WLFI is governed, how presale tokens were distributed, and when tokens will be released. The way those are handled will likely affect market dynamics and trust.

Also, earlier this month, Justin Sun (founder of TRON and early WLFI backer) claimed that some of his WLFI tokens were frozen, which sparked controversy. 

Exchange Listings and Partnerships Offer Support

That being said, on a more positive note, the WLFI team is using partnerships and new exchange listings to get more people to use the token. For instance, its recent listing on Robinhood should make it easier for many new investors to buy and sell, which could help stabilize its price.

Interestingly, one can say that WLFI is part of a bigger trend since many newer crypto projects are using deflationary tactics, such as permanently removing tokens from circulation, to make their token more attractive and to help maintain its value during volatile periods.

However, while plenty of crypto projects have tried the same idea of buying back and burning tokens to support their price, a lot of them struggled because they didn’t earn as much in fees as they had hoped. Will WLFI share the same fate? We have yet to see.

Related: Could World Liberty Financial’s WLFI Debit Card Revolutionize Crypto Spending?

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/wlfi-launches-100-fee-funded-buyback-and-burn-program/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto News Today: Bitcoin Nears $118K as VanEck Predicts More Upside Into 2026

Crypto News Today: Bitcoin Nears $118K as VanEck Predicts More Upside Into 2026

The post Crypto News Today: Bitcoin Nears $118K as VanEck Predicts More Upside Into 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Stocks and digital assets are sitting near record levels, with the S&P 500 and gold both at all-time highs and Bitcoin approaching $118,000. Against this backdrop, Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Assets Research and Portfolio Manager at VanEck, says the market still has room to run. “We haven’t seen the type of euphoria that usually …
NEAR
NEAR$2,766+1,09%
Threshold
T$0,01525-0,32%
Moonveil
MORE$0,07467+0,87%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/19 12:18
Share
Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$109 633,25+0,25%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0,000889+2,65%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11
Share
Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy

Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy

TLDR AlphaTON Capital has rebranded from a biotech company to a digital asset treasury. The company has completed a $30 million purchase of Toncoin, the native token of The Open Network. AlphaTON plans to grow its Toncoin holdings to $100 million by the end of 2025. The company secured $71 million in a recent financing [...] The post Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy appeared first on Blockonomi.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01183+2,69%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0,57637-3,68%
Triathon
GROW$0,0492--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/27 06:59
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto News Today: Bitcoin Nears $118K as VanEck Predicts More Upside Into 2026

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy

Fed spokesperson: The Fed has started a moderate rate cut cycle, and there are huge differences in future decisions

EMCD Partners with STABUL to Bridge Traditional Finance and Crypto Markets