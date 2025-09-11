The post WLFI Launches Project Wings to Boost Stablecoin Use on Solana appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), backed by Trump, has launched Project Wings in partnership with Bonk.fun and Raydium. The initiative offers promotional rewards for trading USD1 pairs on Bonk.fun to encourage wider stablecoin use and activity in the Solana ecosystem. This collaboration aims to increase trader engagement and support Solana’s growth as a key DeFi platform through easy access to USD1 stablecoin trading pairs.