WLFI Seeks Approval for Full Liquidity Fee Burn to Reduce Supply

By: Coincentral
2025/09/12 20:28
Binance Coin
BNB$907.54+1.17%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2076+2.41%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.07724-3.77%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01436+2.57%

TLDR

  • World Liberty Financial has proposed using liquidity fees for a buyback and burn strategy to reduce token supply.
  • The plan applies to liquidity pools on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana directly controlled by WLFI.
  • WLFI aims to restore investor confidence by permanently reducing the circulating supply of tokens.
  • The proposal has received strong community support with 99% approval as of September 12.
  • WLFI’s token experienced significant price volatility after its launch, dropping from $0.46 to $0.21.

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has proposed directing all fees from its protocol-owned liquidity toward open-market buybacks and permanent token burns. The plan, introduced on September 12, aims to restore investor confidence following a volatile token launch. The proposal applies to liquidity pools on Ethereum (ETH), BNB Chain (BNB), and Solana (SOL), controlled by WLFI. This proposal will not impact liquidity pools provided by third parties or the community. WLFI is seeking community approval, with voting scheduled to conclude on September 18.

WLFI Will Use Liquidity Fees for Buyback and Burn

WLFI has outlined plans to use the fees generated from liquidity pools under its control for a buyback and burn strategy. The proposal seeks to reduce the circulating supply of WLFI tokens with each trade. Tokens purchased through this process will be sent to a burn address, and they will be permanently removed from circulation.

The move aims to align WLFI’s token value with protocol usage. By decreasing supply, the project expects to increase the value for long-term holders. All transactions will be transparently recorded on-chain, allowing the community to track progress and ensure accountability.

In considering alternatives, the team evaluated keeping the fees in the treasury or splitting proceeds between operations and burns. Ultimately, feedback from the community led to the decision to commit to a burn strategy fully. “The full burn strategy appeared as the clearest way to restore momentum,” said the WLFI team.

WLFI Burns 47 Million Tokens to Stabilize Price

WLFI’s token faced a rough launch, seeing its price drop from a high of $0.46 to $0.21 within days. The early volatility followed concerns about the large stake held by the Trump family, which reportedly boosted their net worth by $5 billion. Critics argued that the launch benefited insiders, leaving retail traders exposed to price fluctuations.

To stabilize sentiment, WLFI burned 47 million tokens, about 0.19% of the total supply, on September 2. Despite this effort, the price failed to rebound and remained near $0.201. The new buyback-and-burn proposal is seen as an attempt to refocus the token’s value on actual protocol activity rather than speculative hype.

The post WLFI Seeks Approval for Full Liquidity Fee Burn to Reduce Supply appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Four whales recently sold a total of $29.33 million worth of HYPE to take profits

Four whales recently sold a total of $29.33 million worth of HYPE to take profits

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, as the price of HYPE rose, whales began to take profits. 0x746b (qianbaidu.eth) sold 188,861 HYPE (worth $10.58 million) at an average price of $56.01 in the past 4 hours. 0x7be1 sold 175,000 HYPE (worth $9.75 million) at an average price of $55.72 in the past four days. 0x0e41 sold 113,310 HYPE (worth $6.32 million) at an average price of $55.74 in the past three days. 0xe867 sold 50,000 HYPE (worth $2.77 million) at an average price of $55.53 in the past 20 hours.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.54+1.66%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02736+0.33%
Overtake
TAKE$0.16758-12.28%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 21:36
Share
By the Time Dogecoin Price Hits $1, a Small $150 Investment in This DOGE Rival Will Have Grown into Over $15,000

By the Time Dogecoin Price Hits $1, a Small $150 Investment in This DOGE Rival Will Have Grown into Over $15,000

Dogecoin (DOGE) is always in the conversation when people talk about meme coins. But a new rival is rewriting what meme coins can stand for.
DOGE
DOGE$0.26401+6.32%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02055+3.89%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0553-1.25%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/12 19:47
Share
Multiple drivers behind Sui's rise: from Pokémon collaboration rumors to DEX trading volume surge

Multiple drivers behind Sui's rise: from Pokémon collaboration rumors to DEX trading volume surge

In this article, PANews deeply analyzes the funding trends, key news catalysts, on-chain data performance and potential risks of this round of SUI's rise, attempting to fully interpret the logic behind this ecological carnival.
SUI
SUI$3.6317+0.85%
Share
PANews2025/04/28 17:48
Share

Trending News

More

Four whales recently sold a total of $29.33 million worth of HYPE to take profits

By the Time Dogecoin Price Hits $1, a Small $150 Investment in This DOGE Rival Will Have Grown into Over $15,000

Multiple drivers behind Sui's rise: from Pokémon collaboration rumors to DEX trading volume surge

Judge rejects SEC, Ripple motion on XRP sales and $125m penalty

Publicly listed Allied Gaming & Entertainment announces its first investments in Bitcoin and Ethereum