WLFI shares the method of "receiving unlocked WLFI tokens through on-chain operations"

PANews reported on September 1st that the Trump family's crypto project, WLFI, stated on the X platform that if the website experiences excessive traffic during tomorrow's claim period, users can still claim their unlocked WLFI tokens directly through on-chain operations. The specific steps are as follows: 1. Go to the WLFI official contract page; 2. Click "Connect to Web3"; 3. Select your wallet (browser extension wallets will appear as "Metamask"); 4. Scroll down to find the claimVest function and expand the drop-down menu; 5. Press "Write." 6. The connected wallet will pop up a transaction confirmation window. WLFI emphasized: "This method only works if the user has previously activated their wallet on the WLFI website."

Earlier on August 26, it was reported that WLFI started the token unlocking function, and 20% can be claimed starting from September 1 .