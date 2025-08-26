WLFI starts the token unlocking function, and 20% can be claimed starting from September 1st

PANews reported on August 26th that the $WLFI unlock feature is now live, with users able to initiate the token unlock process through the Lockbox. The first unlock will begin at 8:00 PM Beijing time on September 1st, allowing users to claim 20% of the initial allocation. The entire process requires signing and confirming the Token Unlock Agreement. Tokens will then be entered into the unlock contract, and a wallet balance showing 0 is normal.

