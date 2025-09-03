WLFI: The Next Cult Coin? Analyst Outlines Potential For Explosive Growth

By: NewsBTC
2025/09/03 07:00
The recent debut of the World Liberty Financial token (WLFI) in the cryptocurrency market has generated considerable buzz, despite facing notable price retracements within just 24 hours of trading. 

Despite WLFI’s 25% price retrace in the 24-hour time frame, one market analyst believes that the cryptocurrency has the potential to emerge as this year’s “cult coin,” with significant price potential for the remainder of the bull cycle. 

Could WLFI Soar 330% In 2025?

In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), analyst Virtual Bacon drew comparisons to previously called cult coins, such as XRP in 2017 and Dogecoin (DOGE) in 2021, suggesting that WLFI could follow a similar price trajectory in 2025. 

The circulating supply of WLFI currently stands at 24.6 billion tokens, with approximately 6.9% actively tradable. A key point raised by Bacon is the transparent unlock schedule for various stakeholder tokens. 

While 20% of the supply is designated for public sale investors and 2.8% is allocated for liquidity and exchanges, the team and investor tokens remain locked. This contrasts with the circumstances surrounding other tokens which experienced a dramatic crash due to a high fully diluted valuation (FDV) and a limited float.

Bacon argues that WLFI’s model is healthier, featuring a fair distribution of liquidity across exchanges and gradual unlocks that mitigate the risks associated with sudden price drops. 

Notably, the analyst’s price target for WLFI is set at $1, which he believes would bring the token’s fully diluted valuation to $100 billion and its market cap to $24.6 billion. 

WLFI

As of this writing, the cryptocurrency is trading at $0.23. That potential scenario could mean a 330% price increase. That could also propel the token toward 11th place among the top cryptocurrencies, positioning it alongside Chainlink (LINK) and Cardano (ADA).

Catalysts That Could Drive Token Growth And Market Surge

Virtual Bacon also addressed comparisons to the TRUMP memecoin launched earlier this year, acknowledging that while WLFI may eventually face an 80% drop like many altcoins, it is fundamentally different. 

Unlike TRUMP, which experienced a rapid ascent beyond $70 before entering a major downtrend, the analyst notes that WLFI boasts “real integrations,” ties to US Treasuries, and institutional backing.

Virtual Bacon identified key catalysts that could drive WLFI’s growth. These include the development of a retail app for and payment solutions, a lending and borrowing platform, and the anticipation of a social media post from President Donald Trump regarding WLFI, which could significantly boost its visibility and market activity.

The analyst also mentioned that interest in the recently launched cryptocurrency has outperformed that of major altcoins, such as Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), which he believes indicates a potential cult following that could drive liquidity.

Ultimately, Virtual Bacon argues that WLFI’s fair tokenomics, transparent supply structure, strong institutional support, and growing retail momentum position it favorably for the future and strong performance in the upcoming months. 

