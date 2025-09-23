The post WLFI to launch own debit Card, Apple Pay integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial plans to take a major step that could promote the long-term growth of the WLFI token in the crypto space. Summary The WLFI debit card is set to launch soon, offering integration with Apple Pay for seamless crypto-to-fiat transactions. WLFI’s upcoming retail app combines P2P payment features with trading elements. WLFI’s price recently dropped to $0.20 as it continues to face market volatility. World Liberty Financial is set to launch its own WLFI debit card very soon, co-founder Zak Folkman confirmed during a discussion at Korea Blockchain Week 2025. The latest update comes as the DeFi project backed by Donald Trump seeks to stay afloat following its poor performance in the past few weeks. WLFI debit card and retail app on the way The WLFI (WLFI) debit card will allow users to link their USD1 and WLFI wallet to Apple Pay, providing seamless crypto-to-fiat integration, bringing the project closer to mass adoption. Also, it will be compatible with the platform’s retail app that will be released in the near future. Folkman explained that the app was a blend of the peer-to-peer payment capabilities of apps such as Venmo and the trading capabilities of Robinhood.  Such a move could add more payment utility to the WLFI coin in the long run. It could also position WLFI as a solution to crypto users who desire to have both payment and trading options easily. Meanwhile, the co-founder has clarified that the project has no plans to release its own blockchain, but rather it will be neutral in terms of technology and distribution platforms. WLFI price drop amid recent vote on 100% buyback Ahead of the WLFI debit card launch, the WLFI token is currently volatile. The Trump-backed token is currently trading at $0.20, a decline of 12.28% in the past… The post WLFI to launch own debit Card, Apple Pay integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial plans to take a major step that could promote the long-term growth of the WLFI token in the crypto space. Summary The WLFI debit card is set to launch soon, offering integration with Apple Pay for seamless crypto-to-fiat transactions. WLFI’s upcoming retail app combines P2P payment features with trading elements. WLFI’s price recently dropped to $0.20 as it continues to face market volatility. World Liberty Financial is set to launch its own WLFI debit card very soon, co-founder Zak Folkman confirmed during a discussion at Korea Blockchain Week 2025. The latest update comes as the DeFi project backed by Donald Trump seeks to stay afloat following its poor performance in the past few weeks. WLFI debit card and retail app on the way The WLFI (WLFI) debit card will allow users to link their USD1 and WLFI wallet to Apple Pay, providing seamless crypto-to-fiat integration, bringing the project closer to mass adoption. Also, it will be compatible with the platform’s retail app that will be released in the near future. Folkman explained that the app was a blend of the peer-to-peer payment capabilities of apps such as Venmo and the trading capabilities of Robinhood.  Such a move could add more payment utility to the WLFI coin in the long run. It could also position WLFI as a solution to crypto users who desire to have both payment and trading options easily. Meanwhile, the co-founder has clarified that the project has no plans to release its own blockchain, but rather it will be neutral in terms of technology and distribution platforms. WLFI price drop amid recent vote on 100% buyback Ahead of the WLFI debit card launch, the WLFI token is currently volatile. The Trump-backed token is currently trading at $0.20, a decline of 12.28% in the past…

WLFI to launch own debit Card, Apple Pay integration

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 15:03
NEAR
NEAR$3.034+6.86%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.693+0.78%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2034-2.72%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0847+0.40%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.04841-27.60%

World Liberty Financial plans to take a major step that could promote the long-term growth of the WLFI token in the crypto space.

Summary

  • The WLFI debit card is set to launch soon, offering integration with Apple Pay for seamless crypto-to-fiat transactions.
  • WLFI’s upcoming retail app combines P2P payment features with trading elements.
  • WLFI’s price recently dropped to $0.20 as it continues to face market volatility.

World Liberty Financial is set to launch its own WLFI debit card very soon, co-founder Zak Folkman confirmed during a discussion at Korea Blockchain Week 2025. The latest update comes as the DeFi project backed by Donald Trump seeks to stay afloat following its poor performance in the past few weeks.

WLFI debit card and retail app on the way

The WLFI (WLFI) debit card will allow users to link their USD1 and WLFI wallet to Apple Pay, providing seamless crypto-to-fiat integration, bringing the project closer to mass adoption. Also, it will be compatible with the platform’s retail app that will be released in the near future.

Folkman explained that the app was a blend of the peer-to-peer payment capabilities of apps such as Venmo and the trading capabilities of Robinhood. 

Such a move could add more payment utility to the WLFI coin in the long run. It could also position WLFI as a solution to crypto users who desire to have both payment and trading options easily. Meanwhile, the co-founder has clarified that the project has no plans to release its own blockchain, but rather it will be neutral in terms of technology and distribution platforms.

WLFI price drop amid recent vote on 100% buyback

Ahead of the WLFI debit card launch, the WLFI token is currently volatile. The Trump-backed token is currently trading at $0.20, a decline of 12.28% in the past 24 hours and 9.23% in the past seven days, per market data from crypto.news. Despite a temporary spike last week that saw WLFI price rising to $0.25, the token has since dipped, influenced by a market sell-off on Monday.

Folkman stressed that the token is subject to market volatility at the moment, but the long-term goal is to develop sustainable products that might help WLFI gain a stronger presence in the crypto market.

Meanwhile, the community recently voted on a proposal to use 100% of the project’s liquidity fees for token buybacks and burns. These developments could place the WLFI token in a better position in the long run.

Source: https://crypto.news/wlfi-to-launch-own-debit-card-apple-pay-integration/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

The post Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s market stability has been severely impacted as a wave of liquidations sweeps through, primarily due to a notable decrease in trading volumes. The current financial landscape, affected by interest rate fluctuations and bond yield increases spurred by Federal Reserve actions, has only added to the market’s instability. Continue Reading:Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereum-faces-intense-challenges-with-liquidations
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1594+0.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017231-0.80%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008568+0.03%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 15:56
Share
UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

The post UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United Arab Emirates took a step toward aligning its digital asset policies with international tax standards by signing the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF).  The UAE’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the agreement on Saturday, formalizing the UAE’s commitment to implementing the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) global regime for digital asset reporting.  CARF creates a mechanism for the automatic exchange of tax-related information on crypto asset activities between participating jurisdictions. This strengthens international cooperation on transparency and tax compliance.  The MOF announced that the UAE will roll out the framework in 2027, with the initial information exchange expected to start in 2028.  Cointelegraph reached out to the UAE Ministry of Finance for more information, but did not receive a response by publication.  Public consultation underway To prepare for implementation, the UAE launched a public consultation to gather feedback from industry stakeholders, including exchanges, custodians, traders and advisory firms. The consultation opened Sept. 15 and will close Nov. 8.  The UAE joined 50 other jurisdictions that have committed to implementing CARF in the coming years, setting the stage for a global approach to crypto tax reporting. Countries including New Zealand, Australia and the Netherlands have also committed to adapting the framework. On June 6, Switzerland also moved forward with the plans to automatically share crypto-related tax data with 74 partner countries. The Swiss government adopted a bill that would enable the automatic exchange of information, sharing data with most G20 countries.  Related: MiCA under pressure as national regulators challenge passporting South Korea to join CARF countries in tax info sharing On Sept. 2, South Korean media outlet Nate reported that the country had also finalized the agreement to implement CARF to share crypto tax data with…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08494+0.73%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017231-0.80%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.0584+0.05%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 16:38
Share
PayPal Ventures Joins Forces with Stable to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption

PayPal Ventures Joins Forces with Stable to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption

PayPal Ventures has declared a strategic investment in Stable, a partnership that is meant to increase the global adoption of PayPal USD (PYUSD).
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 16:00
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

PayPal Ventures Joins Forces with Stable to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption

Best Crypto Presales That Could Explode in 2025

Aevo Pre-Launch Platform Launches Monad Token Trading