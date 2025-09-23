WLFI to launch own debit Card, Apple Pay integration

World Liberty Financial plans to take a major step that could promote the long-term growth of the WLFI token in the crypto space.

Summary The WLFI debit card is set to launch soon, offering integration with Apple Pay for seamless crypto-to-fiat transactions.

WLFI’s upcoming retail app combines P2P payment features with trading elements.

WLFI’s price recently dropped to $0.20 as it continues to face market volatility.

World Liberty Financial is set to launch its own WLFI debit card very soon, co-founder Zak Folkman confirmed during a discussion at Korea Blockchain Week 2025. The latest update comes as the DeFi project backed by Donald Trump seeks to stay afloat following its poor performance in the past few weeks.

WLFI debit card and retail app on the way

The WLFI (WLFI) debit card will allow users to link their USD1 and WLFI wallet to Apple Pay, providing seamless crypto-to-fiat integration, bringing the project closer to mass adoption. Also, it will be compatible with the platform’s retail app that will be released in the near future.

Folkman explained that the app was a blend of the peer-to-peer payment capabilities of apps such as Venmo and the trading capabilities of Robinhood.

Such a move could add more payment utility to the WLFI coin in the long run. It could also position WLFI as a solution to crypto users who desire to have both payment and trading options easily. Meanwhile, the co-founder has clarified that the project has no plans to release its own blockchain, but rather it will be neutral in terms of technology and distribution platforms.

WLFI price drop amid recent vote on 100% buyback

Ahead of the WLFI debit card launch, the WLFI token is currently volatile. The Trump-backed token is currently trading at $0.20, a decline of 12.28% in the past 24 hours and 9.23% in the past seven days, per market data from crypto.news. Despite a temporary spike last week that saw WLFI price rising to $0.25, the token has since dipped, influenced by a market sell-off on Monday.

Folkman stressed that the token is subject to market volatility at the moment, but the long-term goal is to develop sustainable products that might help WLFI gain a stronger presence in the crypto market.

Meanwhile, the community recently voted on a proposal to use 100% of the project’s liquidity fees for token buybacks and burns. These developments could place the WLFI token in a better position in the long run.