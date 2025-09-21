WLFI token price rallies 10% to $0.25, defying broader market sentiment amid token burn approval and Trump’s HB-1 visa policy debates. The post WLFI Token Price Rallies 10% amid Token Burn and Trump’s HB-1 Visa Policy Debates appeared first on Coinspeaker.WLFI token price rallies 10% to $0.25, defying broader market sentiment amid token burn approval and Trump’s HB-1 visa policy debates. The post WLFI Token Price Rallies 10% amid Token Burn and Trump’s HB-1 Visa Policy Debates appeared first on Coinspeaker.

WLFI Token Price Rallies 10% amid Token Burn and Trump’s HB-1 Visa Policy Debates

2025/09/21
WLFI, the native token of Trump-backed venture World Liberty Financial, surged 10% to $0.25 on Sunday, Sept. 21, briefly touching a $6 billion market cap before easing toward $0.24 at press time.

The rally followed a community vote on September 19, which ended with 99.8% support for a continuous buyback-and-burn mechanism. Initially muted by turbulence surrounding the Fed’s rate cut, discussions around the token burn initiative grew dominant as macro headwinds cooled at the weekend.

By aligning supply with ecosystem engagement, the WLFI burn mechanism introduces a feedback loop where trading activity directly strengthens scarcity and investor confidence.

Media Chatter around HB-1 Visa Policy Drives Up Trump Entity Prices

Beyond the token burn, WLFI has also benefited from heightened media coverage around Trump’s proposed HB-1 visa policy. The immigration-linked proposal reignited political debates and amplified Trump’s visibility in financial discussions.

Data from LunarCrush shows “Trump” ranked among the top 10 crypto keywords mentioned over the last 24 hours, with WLFI also appearing in the top 20.

This surge in social mentions reflects crossover momentum from political discourse to crypto markets.

The spillover effect also extended to Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT), the parent company of Trump’s corporate ventures. DJT shares closed Friday up 3%, with the firm’s valuation climbing to $4.8 billion, aligning with the upside momentum seen in WLFI market on Sunday.

