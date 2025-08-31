WLFI tokens are being transferred to Solana via Chainlink. The 10 WLFI tokens transferred may be a small test.

PANews reported on August 31st that on-chain data showed that the WLFI token was transferred to the Solana blockchain via Chainlink CCIP approximately four hours ago. The number of tokens transferred was 10 WLFI, likely a small test. WLFI project developer Dario Laverde responded to the community, stating that the WLFI token will be launched on the Solana blockchain.

According to previous news , WLFI will be launched on the Ethereum mainnet on September 1, and early investors will unlock 20%.