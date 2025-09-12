WLFI Treasury Turns Up the Heat: New Proposal Sends 100% of Fees to Buyback and Burn

TLDR:

WLFI proposal directs 100% of protocol-owned liquidity fees to buybacks and permanent token burns.

Fees from partner or community liquidity pools will not be included under the proposed burn mechanism.

The buyback program will run across Ethereum, BSC, and Solana with on-chain proof of every burn.

Voting is live for six more days with holders deciding whether treasury fees stay or go to burning $WLFI.

Crypto investors have their eyes on WLFI after a new proposal hit the governance forum. The plan directs every treasury liquidity fee to buy back WLFI from the market and burn it. That means fewer tokens in circulation with every trade.

The community vote is now live, setting up a decision that could shape WLFI’s supply path. Traders are watching closely as the countdown to the vote’s close continues.

WLFI Proposal Targets Supply Cut

The proposal, published on WLFI’s governance forum, calls for using all fees earned by protocol-owned liquidity positions to buy WLFI from the open market. Those tokens would then be sent to a burn address, taking them out of circulation for good.

According to World Liberty Financial, only fees from WLFI-controlled liquidity on Ethereum, BSC, and Solana will be included. Partner liquidity pools and third-party LP fees remain unaffected by the plan.

The project’s team stated that this approach aligns long-term holders by reducing token supply with each cycle of trading activity. They added that more usage means more fees and, in turn, more tokens burned.

Transparency is another focus. WLFI confirmed that all buybacks and burns would be recorded on-chain with proof shared with the community.

Voting and Market Impact

The proposal gives three clear options: support full buyback and burn, keep fees in the treasury, or abstain. The vote has six days left, with over three thousand votes already cast, based on WLFI’s governance page.

If approved, this strategy would become a core part of WLFI’s ongoing supply management. The team said it would explore adding more revenue streams to future burn events.

Market observers reacted, calling the plan a supply-side shift that could boost WLFI’s market performance. WLFI said execution will be handled manually, but with full on-chain transparency.

The proposal marks a clear step toward giving holders more weight over time by consistently removing tokens from the market. It reflects growing demand from the community to tie protocol growth directly to token value.

