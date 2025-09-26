The post WLFI Turns to Aggressive Supply Cuts as Token Pressure Mounts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 26 September 2025 | 15:30 World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the Trump-associated crypto platform, has cleared community approval for one of its most ambitious measures yet: a plan to funnel all liquidity fees into buying and permanently destroying its own tokens. Instead of keeping treasury fees idle, WLFI will now recycle them into open-market purchases on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. Each token acquired through this process will be burned, locking it out of circulation. The idea is to counter persistent selling pressure by steadily shrinking supply, rewarding holders who stay the course. A Community-Driven Decision The mechanism was proposed two weeks ago and put to a governance vote. With backing from tokenholders, the measure now has a green light. WLFI’s team describes it as a simple equation: more activity means more fees, more fees lead to bigger buybacks, and bigger buybacks translate into constant supply cuts. Transparency, they add, will be ensured by keeping all transactions visible on-chain. Looking Beyond Liquidity Pools While the plan currently covers fees from WLFI’s liquidity pools, developers say the approach could later extend to other revenue channels as the ecosystem scales. The ultimate goal is to make buybacks the foundation of its financial model, embedding long-term value into the token’s structure rather than relying on market hype. Signs of Market Optimism The governance vote landed alongside a new Robinhood listing for WLFI, giving the token broader access to retail traders in the U.S. Analysts suggest the pairing of a deflationary mechanism with fresh exchange exposure could set the stage for a rebound, even after weeks of heavy pressure. For now, WLFI’s community has sent a clear signal: the path forward is to cut supply and tighten alignment with committed holders, hoping to turn a period of weakness into the start of a longer-term… The post WLFI Turns to Aggressive Supply Cuts as Token Pressure Mounts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 26 September 2025 | 15:30 World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the Trump-associated crypto platform, has cleared community approval for one of its most ambitious measures yet: a plan to funnel all liquidity fees into buying and permanently destroying its own tokens. Instead of keeping treasury fees idle, WLFI will now recycle them into open-market purchases on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. Each token acquired through this process will be burned, locking it out of circulation. The idea is to counter persistent selling pressure by steadily shrinking supply, rewarding holders who stay the course. A Community-Driven Decision The mechanism was proposed two weeks ago and put to a governance vote. With backing from tokenholders, the measure now has a green light. WLFI’s team describes it as a simple equation: more activity means more fees, more fees lead to bigger buybacks, and bigger buybacks translate into constant supply cuts. Transparency, they add, will be ensured by keeping all transactions visible on-chain. Looking Beyond Liquidity Pools While the plan currently covers fees from WLFI’s liquidity pools, developers say the approach could later extend to other revenue channels as the ecosystem scales. The ultimate goal is to make buybacks the foundation of its financial model, embedding long-term value into the token’s structure rather than relying on market hype. Signs of Market Optimism The governance vote landed alongside a new Robinhood listing for WLFI, giving the token broader access to retail traders in the U.S. Analysts suggest the pairing of a deflationary mechanism with fresh exchange exposure could set the stage for a rebound, even after weeks of heavy pressure. For now, WLFI’s community has sent a clear signal: the path forward is to cut supply and tighten alignment with committed holders, hoping to turn a period of weakness into the start of a longer-term…

WLFI Turns to Aggressive Supply Cuts as Token Pressure Mounts

2025/09/26 20:35
  • 26 September 2025
  • 15:30

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the Trump-associated crypto platform, has cleared community approval for one of its most ambitious measures yet: a plan to funnel all liquidity fees into buying and permanently destroying its own tokens.

Instead of keeping treasury fees idle, WLFI will now recycle them into open-market purchases on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. Each token acquired through this process will be burned, locking it out of circulation. The idea is to counter persistent selling pressure by steadily shrinking supply, rewarding holders who stay the course.

A Community-Driven Decision

The mechanism was proposed two weeks ago and put to a governance vote. With backing from tokenholders, the measure now has a green light. WLFI’s team describes it as a simple equation: more activity means more fees, more fees lead to bigger buybacks, and bigger buybacks translate into constant supply cuts. Transparency, they add, will be ensured by keeping all transactions visible on-chain.

Looking Beyond Liquidity Pools

While the plan currently covers fees from WLFI’s liquidity pools, developers say the approach could later extend to other revenue channels as the ecosystem scales. The ultimate goal is to make buybacks the foundation of its financial model, embedding long-term value into the token’s structure rather than relying on market hype.

Signs of Market Optimism

The governance vote landed alongside a new Robinhood listing for WLFI, giving the token broader access to retail traders in the U.S. Analysts suggest the pairing of a deflationary mechanism with fresh exchange exposure could set the stage for a rebound, even after weeks of heavy pressure.

For now, WLFI’s community has sent a clear signal: the path forward is to cut supply and tighten alignment with committed holders, hoping to turn a period of weakness into the start of a longer-term rally.

