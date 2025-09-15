Woman Accused of Stealing $100,000 From Credit Union and Laundering the Cash Through Casinos: Report

By: The Daily Hodl
2025/09/15 08:00
A woman from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is reportedly being accused of stealing six figures from a credit union and laundering the money through casinos.

According to a recent report by The Advocate, 27-year-old Ashana K. Webb has been charged with running a scheme that involved her defrauding members of the Neighbors FCU Credit Union, scamming them out of $100,000.

Authorities say that Webb would text members of the union asking them if they performed various transactions, and when they replied “no,” she’d call them and pretend to be a representative of the union’s fraud department.

She would then ask them for account information, telling them that the issue would be resolved within 48 hours. However, she’d then transfer the money into other accounts. Records show that on May 2nd, Webb opened two accounts at the credit union.

After the bank’s real fraud department ran an investigation into the matter on May 5th, they discovered thousands of dollars being sent to an account at the L’Auberge Casino. Furthermore, they found footage at the casino showing a cashier handing cash to Webb a day earlier.

All in all, Webb is accused of stealing $158,400, $106,000 of it being linked to just one account. She was arrested earlier this week and charged with one count of theft over $25,000, illegal transmission of monetary funds, and bank fraud.

Generated Image: Midjourney

