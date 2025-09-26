World Chain Adopts Chainlink CCIP for Seamless WLD Token Transfers

TLDR :

World Chain integrates Chainlink CCIP, enabling WLD transfers between Ethereum and World Chain for 35M+ users.

The Cross-Chain Token (CCT) standard allows token teams to enable secure transfers within minutes, improving network utility.

Chainlink Data Streams provide sub-second price feeds, helping DeFi apps on World Chain function with accurate data.

Tools for Humanity says the upgrade will boost liquidity and expand secure WLD markets across its growing ecosystem.



The World Chain ecosystem has gotten a big upgrade. Its native token WLD can now move across chains in a single step. Chainlink’s cross-chain protocol is powering the upgrade, letting users transfer tokens without complex bridging.

Developers also get faster, high-quality data feeds to build DeFi markets. These upgrades aim to expand what users can do with WLD and boost liquidity across the network.

Chainlink CCIP Unlocks WLD Transfers

Chainlink said World Chain has implemented its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). The change lets 35M+ users move WLD securely between Ethereum and World Chain. Transfers now work without relying on separate bridges or wrapped assets.

The integration uses Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Token (CCT) standard, which helps token teams connect assets across blockchains faster. This gives developers a way to set up cross-chain movement in minutes instead of building custom infrastructure.

With CCIP, developers can build apps that not only transfer tokens but also trigger smart contract actions across different chains. That means lending protocols, payment apps, and exchanges can all tap into the same secure infrastructure.

Chainlink Labs’ Thodoris Karakostas said the move will help speed up the growth of cross-chain apps and WLD markets. He explained that combining secure transfers with accurate data creates a safer environment for DeFi users.

Data Streams Bring Faster Market Feeds

Alongside token transfers, World Chain is now using Chainlink Data Streams. This service delivers price data with sub-second latency for DeFi protocols. Developers can pull prices when they need them, then post them onchain to power lending rates, swaps, and risk checks.

Tools for Humanity, the company behind World, said the change will make WLD markets more secure and liquid. VP of Engineering Steven Smith said the team wants to use Chainlink standards to scale the network worldwide.

Real-time data also helps cut slippage and improve user experience in decentralized exchanges. By combining token transfers with live pricing, the World Chain ecosystem can support more complex financial apps.

The move puts WLD in a stronger position as users look for safer ways to interact with crypto across chains. For investors, it means fewer risks with bridges and more reliable market conditions.

