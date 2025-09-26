TLDR: World Chain integrates Chainlink CCIP, enabling WLD transfers between Ethereum and World Chain for 35M+ users. The Cross-Chain Token (CCT) standard allows token teams to enable secure transfers within minutes, improving network utility. Chainlink Data Streams provide sub-second price feeds, helping DeFi apps on World Chain function with accurate data. Tools for Humanity says [...] The post World Chain Adopts Chainlink CCIP for Seamless WLD Token Transfers appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR: World Chain integrates Chainlink CCIP, enabling WLD transfers between Ethereum and World Chain for 35M+ users. The Cross-Chain Token (CCT) standard allows token teams to enable secure transfers within minutes, improving network utility. Chainlink Data Streams provide sub-second price feeds, helping DeFi apps on World Chain function with accurate data. Tools for Humanity says [...] The post World Chain Adopts Chainlink CCIP for Seamless WLD Token Transfers appeared first on Blockonomi.

World Chain Adopts Chainlink CCIP for Seamless WLD Token Transfers

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/26 14:58
Worldcoin
WLD$1.236-2.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01146-3.61%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22724+0.25%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000093-21.18%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001497-6.32%

TLDR:

  • World Chain integrates Chainlink CCIP, enabling WLD transfers between Ethereum and World Chain for 35M+ users.
  • The Cross-Chain Token (CCT) standard allows token teams to enable secure transfers within minutes, improving network utility.
  • Chainlink Data Streams provide sub-second price feeds, helping DeFi apps on World Chain function with accurate data.
  • Tools for Humanity says the upgrade will boost liquidity and expand secure WLD markets across its growing ecosystem.

The World Chain ecosystem has gotten a big upgrade. Its native token WLD can now move across chains in a single step. Chainlink’s cross-chain protocol is powering the upgrade, letting users transfer tokens without complex bridging. 

Developers also get faster, high-quality data feeds to build DeFi markets. These upgrades aim to expand what users can do with WLD and boost liquidity across the network.

Chainlink CCIP Unlocks WLD Transfers

Chainlink said World Chain has implemented its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). The change lets 35M+ users move WLD securely between Ethereum and World Chain. Transfers now work without relying on separate bridges or wrapped assets.

The integration uses Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Token (CCT) standard, which helps token teams connect assets across blockchains faster. This gives developers a way to set up cross-chain movement in minutes instead of building custom infrastructure.

With CCIP, developers can build apps that not only transfer tokens but also trigger smart contract actions across different chains. That means lending protocols, payment apps, and exchanges can all tap into the same secure infrastructure.

Chainlink Labs’ Thodoris Karakostas said the move will help speed up the growth of cross-chain apps and WLD markets. He explained that combining secure transfers with accurate data creates a safer environment for DeFi users.

Data Streams Bring Faster Market Feeds

Alongside token transfers, World Chain is now using Chainlink Data Streams. This service delivers price data with sub-second latency for DeFi protocols. Developers can pull prices when they need them, then post them onchain to power lending rates, swaps, and risk checks.

Tools for Humanity, the company behind World, said the change will make WLD markets more secure and liquid. VP of Engineering Steven Smith said the team wants to use Chainlink standards to scale the network worldwide.

Real-time data also helps cut slippage and improve user experience in decentralized exchanges. By combining token transfers with live pricing, the World Chain ecosystem can support more complex financial apps.

The move puts WLD in a stronger position as users look for safer ways to interact with crypto across chains. For investors, it means fewer risks with bridges and more reliable market conditions.

The post World Chain Adopts Chainlink CCIP for Seamless WLD Token Transfers appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead

Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead

The post Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 18 September 2025 | 10:05 Eric Trump, co-founder of American Bitcoin and son of U.S. President Donald Trump, has revealed that he holds a significant personal stake in the crypto company and has no intention of selling. Trump said his ownership amounts to roughly 7.5% of shares and emphasized that both he and the board are committed to keeping their holdings locked in for the long term. According to Trump, the move reflects not only loyalty to the firm but also resistance to pressure from traditional financial institutions. He claimed that major U.S. banks have repeatedly tried to restrict his access to financial services, including efforts by Capital One, JPMorgan, and Bank of America. “They tried to shut us out of the system,” he said, describing the experience as the turning point that convinced him of crypto’s advantages. Trump argued that blockchain-based systems allow transactions to be handled “faster, cheaper, and more transparently” than legacy banking. He framed his support for American Bitcoin as both a business decision and a statement against what he called an ongoing “de-banking” campaign targeting the Trump Organization and its affiliates. By underscoring his commitment, Trump signaled that he views cryptocurrency not just as a financial instrument but as a defense against the limitations of traditional finance. His comments also echo a broader narrative that digital assets are becoming an alternative for those who feel sidelined by conventional institutions. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience…
Union
U$0.010814+8.46%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.468-1.42%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00438-0.90%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 15:08
Share
SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!

SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!

The SEC has approved general listing standards for cryptocurrency ETFs, covering 12 altcoins including XRP, Solana (SOL). Continue Reading: SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!
Solana
SOL$194.15-4.58%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003668-12.29%
XRP
XRP$2.7433-3.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 21:32
Share
With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

Two rails went live this week for real-world finance on XRPL: redemptions from tokenized Treasury funds into RLUSD and a validator list cutoff that lands in four days. Both change operations now. RLUSD becomes a live redemption rail for tokenized funds Ripple and Securitize now let holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL redeem fund […] The post With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout? appeared first on CoinChapter.
XRP
XRP$2.7433-3.15%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01764+14.76%
RealLink
REAL$0.0619-0.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 15:34
Share

Trending News

More

Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead

SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!

With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally

Digital Autonomy: Why On-Chain Sovereignty Is the Cornerstone of the Next Civilization