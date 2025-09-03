World Liberty burns 47M tokens in bid to pump price as slide continues

World Liberty Financial has turned to burning tokens in an attempt to stem a price drawdown its cryptocurrency has seen since it started trading publicly on Monday.

Onchain data first reported by Lookonchain showed the platform burned 47 million World Liberty Financial (WLFI) tokens on Wednesday, permanently removing them from the supply.

The token began trading on secondary markets for the first time on Monday, with its early investors allowed to sell their holdings to the public. The token briefly hit a peak of $0.331, but it has continued to decline, dropping 3.8% in the past day to just over 23 cents.

