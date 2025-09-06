World Liberty Finance Blacklists TRON Wallet Over $11M WLFI Case

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/06 04:19
SUN
SUN$0,021138-%2,88
WLFI
WLFI$0,1796-%5,47
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0,09503+%5,14
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01273+%2,91
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02632+%0,19

A high-stakes confrontation is unfolding between World Liberty Financial (WLF) and its largest investor, Justin Sun, after the project blacklisted a wallet containing billions of its WLFI tokens.

The move, which effectively froze an estimated $100 million in assets, follows intense market speculation that Sun was responsible for a significant sell-off, contributing to a dramatic price collapse for the token.

Blacklist Sparks Governance Crisis

On September 5, blockchain analytics account Spot on Chain revealed that WLF’s controlling address invoked the blacklist function on the WLFI contract, targeting wallet 0x5AB2…DA74. The address had bought three billion WLFI during the project’s initial coin offering (ICO), unlocked 600 million, and recently moved 54 million tokens, worth around $11 million, to fresh wallets.

By blacklisting the address, WLF froze the remaining tokens indefinitely. Commentators quickly pounced on the development. “WLFI just proved DeFi isn’t ‘decentralized’ at all … it can be blacklisted, frozen, shut down,” wrote analyst Shanaka Anslem Pereira, comparing the maneuver to IMF-style controls.

Justin Sun, who invested $75 million into WLF in 2024, hit back on X, blasting the freeze as unjust. “My tokens were unreasonably frozen,” he wrote, stressing that “tokens are sacred and inviolable—this should be the most basic value of any blockchain.”

Sun went further, warning that WLF’s actions “not only violate the legitimate rights of investors, but also risk damaging broader confidence in World Liberty Financials.”

Price Fallout and Market Outlook

At the time of this writing, WLFI was trading at $0.1815, down 1.6% on the day after dipping as much as 4.2% in the past hour. The token has collapsed nearly 40% from last week’s high of $0.3087 and is now down 45% from its September 1 peak of $0.3313.

Yesterday, selling pressure drove WLFI to a record low of $0.164 before it rebounded slightly. For now, trading remains frenzied, with more than $1.3 billion in daily turnover, while the project’s market cap stands near $4.9 billion, which still puts it within the global top 40.

The standoff between Sun and the WLF team is now the defining test for the project. If the blacklist remains, observers say it risks cementing perceptions that WLF’s governance is centralized and arbitrary.

However, even if it were to be reversed, the blacklist could already have harmed WLF’s credibility, which, a while back, saw the Trump family quietly trim its ownership from 60% to 40%. In either case, WLF’s promise of a “decentralized” financial system is facing its most significant challenge yet.

The post World Liberty Finance Blacklists TRON Wallet Over $11M WLFI Case appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Largest Russian bank Sberbank set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto derivatives

Largest Russian bank Sberbank set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto derivatives

Sberbank has come up with another investment option for Russians who want to bet their money on major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum without actually owning them. The banking giant will pitch its new product to Russia’s young market for digital assets and derivatives that has been growing with the nod of the country’s generally […]
Wink
LIKE$0,011023+%0,30
Major
MAJOR$0,15813-%1,53
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,06381+%2,21
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 04:45
Share
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,358+%0,68
Xai
XAI$0,04666+%2,84
New XAI gork
GORK$0,009601+%5,99
Share
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Share
Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

In this article, Kevin Zhou shares his legendary experience from being born in Shanghai as an immigrant from a poor family to being addicted to games and then to being a cryptocurrency trader, as well as his profound insights and personal participation in major market events such as the Luna collapse and Ethereum merger.
Terra
LUNA$0,1474+%2,00
WELL3
WELL$0,0002524-%4,61
Major
MAJOR$0,15813-%1,53
Share
PANews2025/05/06 18:00
Share

Trending News

More

Largest Russian bank Sberbank set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto derivatives

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Publicly listed companies have more than 768,500 Bitcoins in their treasury, worth more than $82 billion

SEC and CFTC to Hold Joint Crypto Regulatory Roundtable