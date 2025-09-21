World Liberty Financial Approves WLFI Token Buyback Plan

Key Points: WLFI plans significant token buyback.

World Liberty Financial’s governance proposal mandates using all liquidity fees for WLFI token buybacks and permanent removal, receiving 99.84% voter support by September 19, 2025.

This initiative aims to boost WLFI’s price stability, targeting committed investors, amid volatile market conditions post-launch.

WLFI Buyback Gains Overwhelming 99.84% Support

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) announced a significant governance decision regarding its native token. With a notable 99.84% voter approval, all liquidity-generated fees will fund buybacks and permanent burns of WLFI tokens, enhancing long-term value. This effort marks a substantial shift in the project’s financial strategy, as the Trump family continues to play a shaping role with their association.

The immediate results of this vote are expected to stabilize WLFI’s price, which experienced turbulence after its introduction. The strategy’s broader goal is to remove circulating tokens that participants not aligned with WLFI’s long-term goals hold, thereby improving value for those invested long-term.

Market analysts anticipate that a consistent buyback-and-burn approach could strengthen WLFI’s market position, despite no formal endorsements from major regulatory bodies. However, notable community figures, including influential investors, have voiced both support and reservations regarding the plan’s impact on market dynamics. Lookonchain Analysis: Recent Trends in Crypto Transactions highlights a similar trend in interest within the broader cryptocurrency market.

WLFI’s Market Outlook Following Buyback Strategy

Did you know? Advanced buyback strategies similar to World Liberty Financial’s approach have observed increased adoption in 2024, offering short-term price boosts and encouraging long-term token holding, especially during volatile periods.

World Liberty Financial’s WLFI token recently saw a 0.67% increase in 24 hours, reaching $0.23, with a market cap of $5.54 billion according to CoinMarketCap. Trading volume dropped by 48.92%, yet over the past seven days, WLFI gained 4.66%. Market Observations: Notable Activity in Decentralized Finance Sphere further elucidates the impact of such strategies on the market dynamics.

World Liberty Financial(WLFI), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 22:34 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team suggests that continuing repurchase initiatives may lead to more stable pricing and increased long-term investor engagement. Nevertheless, experts caution that without substantial enhancement in the underlying business, such strategies alone may not sustain higher valuations.