World Liberty Financial blocklists Justin Sun’s address holding 595 million WLFI

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 04:28
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.29-1.77%
SUN
SUN$0.021706-1.94%
WLFI
WLFI$0.185-14.66%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.09111-16.84%
Movement
MOVE$0.1153-3.83%

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) blocklisted a wallet address belonging to Justin Sun, preventing the Tron founder from selling his 595.109 million WLFI tokens worth nearly $104 million.

The blocklisting affects both unlocked and locked tokens in Sun’s wallet, according to on-chain data. The wallet address is:

Sun invested $75 million total in WLFI, making him the project’s largest individual investor and securing an advisor position with the decentralized finance platform backed by President Donald Trump and his family.

Reports suggest WLFI team members believe an exchange has been using user tokens to sell and push down the token price, though this remains unconfirmed speculation.

The blocklisting has been verified through blockchain records, which confirm the address can no longer transfer WLFI tokens.

Notably, the episode occurs as WLFI faces a steep correction since its launch, sliding from $0.3086 on Sept. 1 to a low of $0.1671 on Sept. 4.

Sun’s relationship with WLFI began in November when he purchased $30 million worth of tokens. His investment rescued the project from sluggish sales, which had reached only $21 million before his capital injection.

World Liberty co-founder Zak Folkman credited Sun with the project’s early success, stating the crypto billionaire “saw that regardless of the outcome, this project is a monumental move forward for the entire crypto community.”

Early supporter gets blocked

The blocklisting marks a significant reversal for Sun, who maintained close ties with President Donald Trump’s family through the crypto venture.

World Liberty Financial appointed Sun as an advisor immediately after his initial investment, praising his “insights and experience” as instrumental to the project’s growth.

Sun increased his investment to $75 million just before Trump’s inauguration in January, cementing his position as WLFI’s most prominent backer.

World Liberty Financial launched with key positions held by Trump family members, including President Donald Trump as chief crypto advocate and his sons as Web3 ambassadors.

Sun’s blocked holdings represent a substantial portion of circulating tokens and a 2.4 billion WLFI stash waiting to be unlocked. The blocklisting could affect governance decisions within the platform’s decentralized structure.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/world-liberty-financial-blocklists-justin-suns-address-holding-595-million-wlfi/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

ChatGPT’s XRP Analysis: Price Consolidates at $2.81 as RLUSD Tops $700M Cap

ChatGPT’s XRP Analysis: Price Consolidates at $2.81 as RLUSD Tops $700M Cap

ChatGPT's XRP analysis has described price consolidating at $2.8133 beneath clustered EMAs, with RSI at 46.07 and mixed MACD, as RLUSD has reached a $700M cap and $3.2B transfers. It has outlined resistance near $2.855–$2.908 and scenarios that have targeted $3.00–$3.30 within 90 days.  
NEAR
NEAR$2.378-4.26%
Capverse
CAP$0.06942+1.52%
XRP
XRP$2.8028-1.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 04:03
Share
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Why Smart Investors Are Choosing Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over XRP for 2025 Gains

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Why Smart Investors Are Choosing Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over XRP for 2025 Gains

As the crypto market slowly gathers momentum for an end of year rally, XRP is under scrutiny by analysts. Elsewhere, a newcomer, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), tipped to change the lending game is growing like wildfire. MUTM is in its sixth presale stage and will grow by 14.29% to $0.04 in the next stage. The project […]
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194858-4.51%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.6385-5.05%
Triathon
GROW$0.0177-26.85%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 04:00
Share
Trump's World Liberty Financial Blacklists Justin Sun Wallet After $9M Token Transfer

Trump's World Liberty Financial Blacklists Justin Sun Wallet After $9M Token Transfer

The sudden move raises questions after the address in quesion moved millions in WLFI tokens.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.281-1.90%
SUN
SUN$0.021695-2.04%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1827-15.84%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

ChatGPT’s XRP Analysis: Price Consolidates at $2.81 as RLUSD Tops $700M Cap

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Why Smart Investors Are Choosing Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over XRP for 2025 Gains

Trump's World Liberty Financial Blacklists Justin Sun Wallet After $9M Token Transfer

TRON can leap toward $0.42 – IF this level breaks

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029