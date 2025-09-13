World Liberty Financial Nets Trump Family Crypto Billions

By: Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/13
With the launch of the World Liberty Financial crypto token, the Trump family has netted billions of dollars in profit. This is the latest in a long line of crypto-related ventures that current US President Donald Trump and his family have stakes in. With this, inevitably, there has also come criticism as well as concern about the ethics of crypto ventures.

Trump Makes Bank

The last year has been an especially profitable time for the crypto industry. After dealing with an unfortunate winter period, many firms within the industry are on the rise. On top of this, there’s been an expansion of use cases of various digital assets. For example, cryptocurrencies are becoming more widely used within the gambling space, and this means more opportunities for users. It’s not unusual to see online gambling platforms that take cryptocurrency alongside or even instead of fiat currency. With this, virtually every token can be catered to. Users find that they can complete secure Bitcoin transactions on whatever site they want while placing bets.

All this is made easier by the myriad of pro-crypto regulations that have come into place since Trump took office. From the change in leadership of the Securities and Exchange Commission to the passing of a stablecoin bill, the overall regulatory and financial landscape seems poised for crypto domination.

It comes as no surprise, then, that the recent token launch for World Liberty Financial has done so well. The token, which is denoted as $WLFI,  went live on Monday, September 1, 2025. In the week leading up to this, non-founder investors were allowed to sell up to 20% of their token stash. But since it hit the market, it has traded well. As of press time, the value of a single token is $0.22, which is a slight decline from its initial trading price. Still, the token has performed better than some critics would have expected, and it’s estimated that the Trump family has profited billions from it.

About World Liberty Financial

World Liberty Financial is a company part-owned by the Trump family, and thus, they have a significant stake in the tokens. According to analysts, the president holds about 15.75 billion WLFI tokens, and his family collectively controls about a quarter of the total token supply. The tokens Trump himself holds are worth over $3 billion and contribute significantly to his current net worth. Other members of the Trump family have celebrated the token’s successful debut.

Eric Trump, President Trump’s son, took to social media to say, “We’re setting a new standard for financial freedom; built on trust, speed, and U.S. values. This is a huge moment for the future of money!”

It’s worth noting that back in June, Liberty Financial teamed up with London hedge fund Re7 to raise funds for expansion. The goal was essentially to become the biggest custodian of the token itself once it went live, and it seems this has paid off. But still, Trump’s various cryptocurrency-related adventures have continued to draw controversy. Notably, he was criticized for the launch of his own meme coin earlier this year, around the time of his inauguration. In fact, one regulator put forward a bill that would ban public office holders from releasing their own tokens. The idea was that due to their status and power it represented a conflict of interest.

Trump’s crypto dealings have only faced more scrutiny since the Department of Justice had its division focused on crypto crimes dissolved earlier this year. Needless to say, profit or not, Trump’s crypto activities will only continue to be a source of controversy both now and in the future.

