World Liberty Financial to Launch Debit Card and App

World Liberty Financial co-founder Zak Folkman revealed at Korea Blockchain Week that a retail app and debit card will launch “very soon.” The app promises Apple Pay integration for USD1 payments, designed to blend peer-to-peer transfers with trading features, “Venmo meets Robinhood.” Folkman stressed WLFI’s commitment to neutrality, confirming the project will not launch its own blockchain but will stay open across all technologies and platforms.
