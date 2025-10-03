World Liberty Financial: Trump Jr. Defends Company Against Political Accusations

ExchangeDEX+
By: Bitcoinist
2025/10/03 18:00
Donald Trump Jr. recently took a strong stance against criticisms surrounding potential conflicts of interest related to World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the cryptocurrency venture associated with his family. 

At the Token2049 conference in Singapore, he dismissed concerns that investors in the firm might be trying to curry favor with the Trump administration as “complete nonsense.”

WLFI Leaders Insist Political Connections Are Overstated

During his interview with CNBC at the event, Trump Jr. emphasized the improbability of his father, President Donald Trump, or Zach Witkoff’s father, Steve Witkoff, examining blockchain ledgers to identify investors and determine any preferential treatment. 

“I don’t think anyone actually believes that my father or [Zach’s] father would be looking at ledgers on the blockchain to see who bought what, and that carrying any kind of favor,” he stated, reinforcing his view that such allegations were unfounded.

As a co-founder of World Liberty Financial, Trump Jr. was joined at the event by CEO Zach Witkoff, who has ties to the Trump administration as the son of the former US Special Envoy to the Middle East. 

Witkoff echoed Trump Jr.’s sentiments, asserting that their business mission is significant, but their fathers’ political agendas are far larger. “They’re not focused on stablecoins, nor are they involved in a stablecoin business,” he added, seeking to further distance their venture from political ties.

‘Unprecedented Conflict’ Tied To World Liberty Financial

Despite the firm’s efforts to establish itself in the cryptocurrency market, critics have raised alarms over its connections to the Trump administration, particularly as it seeks international partnerships and expands into areas like debit payments and tokenized assets. 

During their keynote address at the conference, both Trump Jr. and Witkoff sought to downplay any political implications, asserting that their company is “100% not a political organization.”

While World Liberty Financial’s website states that a Trump-affiliated entity, DT Marks DEFI LLC, and members of the Trump family receive a substantial share of the platform’s revenue and hold WLFI tokens, it also clarifies that Donald Trump and his family do not occupy any formal roles within the company or its affiliates.

The ongoing scrutiny of the World Liberty Financial platform comes at a time when President Donald Trump has publicly embraced the cryptocurrency industry during his second term, rebranding himself as a “crypto president.” 

In light of these developments, Democratic lawmakers, including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Maxine Waters, have called for investigations into World Liberty Financial, characterizing the company’s connections to the president as an “unprecedented conflict” that could influence crypto policy.

World Liberty Financial

When writing, WLFI trades at $0.20, recording gains of 7% in the weekly time frame. Yet, the token’s price is still 37% below its $0.33 record reached right after its September 1st debut. 

Featured image from NBC, chart from TradingView.com 

