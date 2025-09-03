‘World Liberty Financial will make it way harder’ for crypto legislation – Why?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 19:11
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.393-0.30%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2168-6.55%
GET
GET$0.008575--%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.10886+6.11%
USD1
USD1$0.9996+0.04%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002755--%

Key Takeaways 

The expected passage of the crypto market structure bill in September could face headwinds after the Trump family reportedly made over $5 billion from WLFI.

World Liberty Financial [WLFI] has hit headlines after its token became tradable to the public, and the latest update could impact the entire sector.

According to Jake Chervinsky, Legal Chief at crypto VC Variant Fund, the President Donald Trump-backed WLFI could make it ‘harder’ to pass the crypto market structure bill.

Source: X

He added that it would be “politically challenging” to convince the seven Democrats to support the crypto market structure, currently in the Senate, to vote for it. 

Chervinsky’s caution was linked to reports of conflict-of-interest concerns linked to the Trump family. 

Trump’s family WLFI stake hit $5B

According to a Fortune report, Trump-affiliated firms control about 22.5 billion WLFI tokens, or nearly a quarter of the total supply of 100 billion.

As of press time value of about $0.23 per token, Trump’s family stake surged to about $5 billion, the report added. 

World Liberty Financial markets itself as a “new era of finance” and a DeFi project that some speculate will be like the Aave [AAVE] lending platform. So far, the project has made a successful stablecoin product, USD1. 

But Trump’s crypto interest also includes the controversial Official Trump [TRUMP] memecoin and others.

‘It’s corruption, plain and simple’

As a result, his pro-crypto regulation push has been met with scrutiny and doubt, especially amongst Democrats.

In fact, Senator Elizabeth Warren said that the recent paper profit from Trump’s WLFI holding was “corruption.”

Source: X

In May, Democrats led by Warren strongly opposed the stablecoin bill, the GENIUS Act, and nearly succeeded in blocking its passage. They cited Trump’s conflict of interest, especially with the USD1 stablecoin. 

Will Democrats front another holdout in September against the comprehensive crypto market structure bill, the CLARITY Act? Well, Chervinsky thinks so. 

In fact, Dennis Porter, a crypto advocate and founder of the Satoshi Action Fund, also echoed Chervinsky’s views. 

Even the market was still uncertain whether the bill would be done this year, let alone this month. 

Market odds show headwinds

According to Polymarket, the chance of passage of the CLARITY Act in 2025 was at 30%.

This was a 57% drop since July, underscoring the upcoming headwinds for the bill, especially amid Trump’s vast crypto interests. 

Source: Polymarket

Next: Elon Musk’s lawyer part of $175 mln Dogecoin treasury – But it’s not helping DOGE

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/world-liberty-financial-will-make-it-way-harder-for-crypto-legislation-why/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed

Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $332.7 million in inflows on September 2, led by Fidelity’s FBTC with $132.7 million, as BTC price bounced back to $111,000. The post Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,347.01+0.16%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/03 20:36
Share
US Crypto Boom: America Becomes the World’s $4.2 Trillion Fiat Gateway

US Crypto Boom: America Becomes the World’s $4.2 Trillion Fiat Gateway

The US cemented its crypto dominance with $4.2 trillion fiat inflows, driving North America to second place globally in adoption.
Boom
BOOM$0.01272-9.53%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000096+37.14%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/03 20:00
Share
Etherealize Completes $40 Million Funding Round Led by Electric Capital and Paradigm

Etherealize Completes $40 Million Funding Round Led by Electric Capital and Paradigm

PANews reported on September 3rd that, according to Fortune, Etherealize announced the completion of a $40 million funding round, led by Electric Capital and Paradigm , with initial funding from Vitalik Buterin and the Ethereum Foundation. Etherealize, co-founded by Vivek Raman , Danny Ryan , and others, is dedicated to developing Ethereum -based asset tokenization and infrastructure for financial institutions. The team plans to digitize traditional financial products such as mortgages and credit through blockchain, encouraging Wall Street institutions to adopt Ethereum technology.
Share
PANews2025/09/03 20:05
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed

US Crypto Boom: America Becomes the World’s $4.2 Trillion Fiat Gateway

Etherealize Completes $40 Million Funding Round Led by Electric Capital and Paradigm

Venus Protocol returns to full operation after resolving $27M exploit

LD Capital founder responds to NEIRO's high control question: Buy at the bottom, never sell