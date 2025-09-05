World Mobile Chain Taps Raydium to Thrive in Solana’s DePIN Ecosystem

World Mobile Chain (WMC), a prominent blockchain-powered global mobile network, has announced its strategic partnership with Raydium, an efficient decentralized exchange (DEX) and automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain. This partnership aims to enhance accessibility, decentralized connectivity, and seamless integration for the Solana community.

Fundamentally, World Mobile Chain is built for a telecommunication network on layer 3. It works on providing fast and secure transaction services for users. So, its collaboration with Raydium further facilitates users while providing a platform built on the Solana blockchain. World Mobile Chain has revealed this news through its official X account.

World Mobile and Raydium Expand Web3 Connectivity

At the core of this partnership, both platforms want secure, safe, and seamless transactions for users, while strengthening decentralized connectivity worldwide. In this collaboration, Raydium will play a significant role in providing seamless transactions and enhancing easy access for the Solana community.

Moreover, World Mobile Chain and Raydium are already built on Web3 technology, which acts as a certificate of authenticity for these platforms. The main focus of this landmark partnership is “user-centered,” which means all the amendments will be done for the user’s safety and security.

World Mobile and Raydium unite for Seamless, Secure, and User-Centered Services

In addition, both World Mobile Chain (WMC) and Raydium have signed an agreement about the beneficial services for users, at the same time empowering decentralized connectivity worldwide for the proliferation of their services. This means both platforms will never do anything that in return harms the users ’assets and privacy.

Presently, it is the need of the hour to protect users’ privacy, upgrade services, and ensure error-free transactions in this modern world. Hence, both partners consider this thing and give it first priority to support users through seamless and accessible services for the Solana community. 

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

These mysterious big investors, known as "whales", have created ripples on the platform with their strong financial strength, unique trading strategies and accurate grasp of the market pulse. Their every move is not only a magnifying glass of market sentiment, but also provides us with a window to observe how top traders play the game.
PANews2025/05/14 13:59
With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

The trillion-dollar restaurant economy is the most basic and largest consumer sector, and an ideal &quot;testing ground&quot; for the cryptocurrency industry to achieve large-scale adoption.
Abraxas Capital's BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE short positions currently have a floating profit of more than $87.6 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as the market fell, Abraxas Capital's short positions on BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE in two wallets on HyperLiquid
