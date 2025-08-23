World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Says He’s ‘Not 100% Yet’ For US Open

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 07:37
MemeCore
M$0.45156+0.51%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1133+3.15%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1405-0.30%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.05286+15.31%
READY
READY$0.003236+0.34%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.000000097+12.39%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002019+9.31%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates with the winners trophy after defeating Taylor Fritz of the United States to win the Men’s Singles Final on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Getty Images

World No. 1 and defending US Open champion Jannik Sinner says he’s “not 100% yet” for the start of the tournament but expects to be ready “in a couple of days.”

Sinner suffered from a virus at the Cincinnati Open that forced him to retire down 5-0 to rival Carlos Alcaraz in Monday’s final.

“I’m firstly very happy to be back here,” Sinner said Friday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. “It’s a great tournament. It’s obviously the last Grand Slam we have for this season, so, you know, the motivations are very high.

“So physically I feel good. You know, I have recovered mostly, not 100% yet, but we are aiming to be there in couple of days. So should be all fine for the tournament.”

Forbes2025 US Open: Biggest Takeaways From The Mixed Doubles EventBy Merlisa Lawrence Corbett

Sinner is slated to play his first match Monday against Vit Kopriva of the Czech Republic, according to the ESPN app. The US Open has yet to release an official schedule for Monday.

The 24-year-old Italian pulled out of the US Open Mixed Doubles event earlier this week and said he’s been recovering slowly.

“It was a virus also some other players had,” he said. “Just sleeping and recovering. Nothing crazy.”

Speaking Wednesday on ESPN, Sinner’s coach, ESPN broadcaster Darren Cahill, said Sinner suffered his “worst nightmare” in Cincinnati.

“We are confident he’s going to be fine,” Cahill added.

ForbesLabubu Craze Snares Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff And More Tennis StarsBy Merlisa Lawrence Corbett

Sinner has won three of the last four majors, including his first Wimbledon title this summer, and is the betting favorite to repeat here in New York.

He and Alcaraz have been dubbed “The New 2” by Jim Courier because they have won the last seven major titles. They have quickly replaced “The Big 3” of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who combined to win 66 majors during their heyday. (Djokovic is the only active member of the trio and is the No. 7 seed at the US Open.)

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – OCTOBER 19: Jannik Sinner of Italy (left) and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain pose for a photo together ahead of their Men’s Singles Final match on day three of the Six Kings Slam 2024 at Kingdom Arena on October 19, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Asked how he felt about that moniker, Sinner said:

“If we don’t continue to improve, players will catch us. It’s just a question of time. So what I am trying to do is to understand where I can work on. Then we have certain areas of the game certainly where we can work on. From my point of view, that’s positive. It only makes me a better tennis player and in the future.

“To have rivalries, it’s great. You know, it’s good for the sport, it’s good for [my] personal view because sometimes when you’re tired in practice, you try to simulate certain things, because they can happen in the real match.”

He continued: “At the moment, me and Carlos, we are sharing big trophies, but in the same time, things can change. You know, you never know. There are great, great players out there, and to the way to the final, it’s very difficult to get there, you know.

“So let’s see if this continues. But in the other way, I always say we have to improve, because players, they understand us now how we are. So let’s see in the future.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/adamzagoria/2025/08/22/world-no-1-jannik-sinner-says-hes-not-100-yet-for-us-open/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Stellar, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for 50x Upside in Analysts’ 2025 Outlook

Stellar, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for 50x Upside in Analysts’ 2025 Outlook

Crypto investors are searching for the best altcoins to buy now as forecasts point toward a powerful 2025 cycle. Stellar and XRP are leading discussions thanks to upgrades and ETF speculation. But analysts suggest MAGACOIN FINANCE could be the breakout contender, with projections hinting at up to 50x upside. Stellar’s Forecast Gains Strength Stellar (XLM) […] Continue Reading: Stellar, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for 50x Upside in Analysts’ 2025 Outlook
Stellar
XLM$0.4237+7.75%
XRP
XRP$3.0629+6.77%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02834+3.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 07:14
Share
EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report

EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report

The post EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/eu-eyes-ethereum-solana-digital-euro/
Bitcoin
BTC$117,003.68+3.72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021985+0.74%
Sign
SIGN$0.07273+7.62%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 06:56
Share
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.14+10.58%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005275+8.33%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.159827+7.75%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Share

Trending News

More

Stellar, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for 50x Upside in Analysts’ 2025 Outlook

EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Digital Euro Rollout: Report

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

Ethereum Slips From Highs — MAGACOIN FINANCE Tipped as Stronger 2025 Growth Bet

IDF: Iran has begun launching "retaliatory attacks"