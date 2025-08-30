World No. 6 Ben Shelton Retires With Shoulder Injury At U.S. Open

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 06:00
U
U$0,01566+30,50%
SIX
SIX$0,02151-1,46%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1,1269+11,00%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1,4489-1,78%
GET
GET$0,009469+1,14%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0,0000000654-8,91%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 29: Ben Shelton of the United States gestures towards his shoulder during the fourth set against Adrian Mannarino of France during their Men’s Singles Third Round match on Day Six of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Getty Images

A tearful Ben Shelton retired with a left shoulder injury ahead of the fifth set of his third-round match with Adrian Mannarino at the U.S. Open.

It was a brutal ending for Shelton, who was playing the best tennis of his life. He had won his first Masters 1000 title a few weeks ago in Canada and also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

Shelton was on track to potentially face No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals, but instead the 37-year-old Mannarino advanced to meet No. 22 Jiri Lehecka in the round of 16. Mannarino had been 0-22 against Top 10 in Grand Slams.

Shelton first grimaced in pain after hitting a forehand at the end of the third set. He took a medical timeout at the beginning of the fourth, and could be seen telling his father and coach, Bryan Shelton, that he felt “the worst pain I ever felt in my life” on the forehand.

The elder Shelton advised his son to chip the return and get to net, and Ben Shelton did both of those but was soon unable to hit a topspin forehand altogether.

“When he started to have pain he was leading in the match, honestly he would have probably won that match,” Mannarino said on court. “So yeah, that’s unfortunate for him, and that’s very lucky for me. But yeah, don’t really know what to say right now, but of course, I’m happy to get through and I wish him the best, of course.”

The veteran Mannarino was able to take advantage of Shelton’s struggles, moving him around the court while Shelton struggled on the forehand side.

“Ben is playing really well,” he said. “You know, he kicked my ass in the beginning of the summer, and he’s such an amazing player. But it was a great match. I was enjoying my time honestly on court, even if I was losing, it was a pretty cool match.”

An American man has not won a Grand Slam since Andy Roddick at the 2003 U.S. Open and now one of its major hopes is out early.

“This is my favorite tournament,” Shelton, the 22-year-old left-hander from Atlanta and 2023 U.S. Open semifinalist, said ahead of the tournament. “I think that we’ve got a lot of guys….who can make deep runs here and play against the best players in the world. I think that it’s a matter of time for us.

“You know, I think that the media will keep probably asking questions and debating until that happens. I can’t wait for that to happen, then we can kind of move on to a different question.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/adamzagoria/2025/08/29/world-no-6-ben-shelton-retires-with-shoulder-injury-at-us-open/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

The crypto market continues to swing between bearish pressure and breakthrough narratives. Bitcoin Cash has been on an extended rally […] The post As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/08/30 07:00
Share
Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Who leads the next wave in this market, and where does the real opportunity hide? Pepeto (PEPETO) has grabbed attention as the best memecoin and an Ethereum memecoin for early buyers. While Solana (SOL) still moves in uncertain steps, Pepeto runs on Ethereum mainnet with a zero fee swap, a cross chain bridge, and staking
Solana
SOL$205-4,13%
RealLink
REAL$0,05547-4,60%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,003029+2,99%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/30 06:00
Share
Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco, Stripe announced the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world. Stripe President John Collison also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business, and proposed a key new concept, namely "Agentic Commerce".
Moonveil
MORE$0,1004-4,58%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0,01739+2,53%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,121-6,49%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:29
Share

Trending News

More

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

15 crypto projects have started a token repurchase wave. Is this a good way to save the market or a capital illusion?