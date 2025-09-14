‘Worldcoin is an important project’- Will WLD reclaim $2 after Tom Lee’s backing?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 13:14
Worldcoin
WLD$1.696+3.28%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000285--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018235+10.47%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.553+0.19%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004004-3.65%

Journalist

Posted: September 14, 2025

Key Takeaways

WLD could reverse recent losses amid continued backing by Tom Lee and easing whale sell-off. Can bulls eye the 45% potential gain? 

Fundstrat CIO and Wall Street strategist, Tom Lee, has backed Worldcoin [WLD], highlighting its crucial role in the artificial intelligence (AI) era. 

He added that the firm’s push for unique ‘proof of human’ in the age of AI and artificial general intelligence (AGI) is ‘very important.’

Source: X

Lee is on record stating that his Ethereum [ETH] corporate treasury via BitMine is driven by three catalysts: stablecoins, tokenization and AI. 

He recently stated that Ethereum’s zero-knowledge proofs could help verify AI agents from humans and would make the network a foundational layer for future AI. 

The converged vision with Worldcoin and Lee’s backing kept WLD market sentiment at record positive levels. But the price was yet to follow through. 

What’s next for WLD?

Earlier in September, WLD doubled after attracting a new and first-of-its-kind corporate treasury by Eightco Holdings.

The firm raised 250 million, partly financed by Lee-led BitMine, the largest ETH treasury firm in the world.

Source: Santiment

Although network activity also surged after the update, it retreated afterward. But the sentiment remained positive at record levels despite the price pullback seen after the explosive 100% rally. 

In addition, one of the largest whale wallets (blue) that offloaded over 70 million WLD into the rally has eased the dump-off. The reduced pressure could allow bulls to attempt another run. 

Source: Santiment

On the price charts, the pullback had tagged the golden ratio around $1.5, further raising the odds of another shot at reversing the recent losses.

A 45% potential gain could be feasible if WLD reclaims $2 and extends to the recent high at $2.2. 

Source: WLD/USDT, TradingView

Overall, WLD remains an Ethereum beta and a bet on the incoming demand for verification amid a surge in AI agents and bots.

At least, going by Tom Lee’s investments. After recent profit-taking, however, the altcoin could be ready for another run. 

Next: Meme to mainstay: Why Dogecoin’s journey is no joke!

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/worldcoin-is-an-important-project-will-wld-reclaim-2-after-tom-lees-backing/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why is crypto down today? Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana sink as Israel strikes Iran

Why is crypto down today? Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana sink as Israel strikes Iran

The cryptocurrency market plunged on Friday, June 13, as rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East rattled investors.  Following news that Israel had launched a major military operation against Iran, digital assets tumbled sharply. The total crypto market capitalization dropped…
Major
MAJOR$0.16993+2.85%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0867-5.14%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002975+2.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/13 12:10
Share
TradFi to ramp up Bitcoin allocations by year-end, Wall Street veteran tips

TradFi to ramp up Bitcoin allocations by year-end, Wall Street veteran tips

Wall Street veteran Jordi Visser says Bitcoin allocations in traditional finance portfolios "will go higher" next year. Wall Street veteran and macro analyst Jordi Visser is forecasting that US financial institutions are set to ramp up their Bitcoin allocations before the year is out.“Between now and the end of the year, the allocations for Bitcoin for the next year from the traditional finance world are going to be increased,” Visser told Anthony Pompliano during an interview published to YouTube on Saturday.“I think Bitcoin’s allocation number will go higher across portfolios,” Visser said. “That is going to happen,” he emphasized.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09556+0.43%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01277-6.58%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00599-2.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 12:32
Share
Ripple’s XRP Returns to Top 100 Global Assets by Market Cap as Bitcoin Battles Silver

Ripple’s XRP Returns to Top 100 Global Assets by Market Cap as Bitcoin Battles Silver

Ethereum is also close to breaking within the largest 20 assets.
Capverse
CAP$0.14728-2.63%
XRP
XRP$3.0856-0.88%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/14 12:59
Share

Trending News

More

Why is crypto down today? Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana sink as Israel strikes Iran

TradFi to ramp up Bitcoin allocations by year-end, Wall Street veteran tips

Ripple’s XRP Returns to Top 100 Global Assets by Market Cap as Bitcoin Battles Silver

PUMP Soars 22% in a Day as Bitcoin Holds Steady at $116K: Weekend Watch

Why am I firmly optimistic about Ordinals? The gaming field of miners, KOLs, and gamblers, and my personal declaration at the bottom