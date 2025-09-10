Worldcoin (WLD) Price Breakout? Analysts Point to a Rally – Here’s What the Charts Signal

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 01:22
Worldcoin
WLD$1.854+22.53%
Key highlights:

  • Worldcoin price breaks out from a long consolidation, reclaiming $1.70 support.
  • Analysts eye resistance near $2.10 and $2.80 before a possible push toward $4.00.
  • Social media buzz grows as traders post WLD charts calling for a strong continuation rally.

Worldcoin price prediction: Can WLD break out toward the $4 target?

Worldcoin is trading near $2.05, holding onto gains after a breakout that has caught plenty of eyes across the market. 

The token has finally shaken off months of sideways trading, and traders are starting to ask whether this move has opened the door to a much bigger run. 

On X (Formerly Twitter), posts like “#WLD to $4 soon!!” and “WLD is catching up for a monster rally” have been circulating, while others pointed out the coin has already doubled in a matter of days.

WLD price breakout from accumulation range

World Of Charts added context by reminding followers that WLD price already jumped “100%+ within a couple of days.” This analysis stressed how important it is to spot good entries early. He marked out a blue box between $1.35 and $1.65 as the ideal retest zone for safer buys rather than chasing the candle at $2.00.

Looking back at the Worldcoin chart, WLD spent most of the year trapped in a wide range after a steep drop. Most of the action sat between $1.10 and $1.70, and for a long time WLD price couldn’t escape that box. 

Over the last few weeks though, things changed. WLD carved out a falling wedge inside the range and then broke upward with a big green candle. That push carried the token above $1.60-$1.70, an area that had been acting as a ceiling for months. 

Now, that same zone has flipped into support, and traders are watching closely to see if it can hold on a retest. If it does, the breakout stays valid and the path remains open for higher levels. 

The first real test sits at $1.95-$2.10, with the $2 round number already proving sticky. Beyond that, the next hurdle is around $2.80-$2.90, while the bigger prize is the supply zone between $3.90 and $4.20.

Worldcoin technical levels and roadmap

The daily chart shows how WLD price had been capped by a descending trendline for months. Each rally attempt was turned back, until now. Breaking above that line marked a clear shift in market structure. Analysts say this kind of move, exiting a long range, often sets up the next leg higher.

Prominent analyst, LucianoBTC, wrote that “WLD is catching up for a monster rally.” Their chart showed the break above the downtrend line and indicated a +60% move, aiming for the $2.90–$3.10 range as long as $2.00 and $2.70 get cleared.

The roadmap for bulls is straightforward. Hold the $1.60-$1.70 breakout zone. Build strength there, then push past $2.00. If momentum carries, the next battle is at $2.80, and after that, the higher range near $4.00 comes into view.

But the risk is also clear. If WLD price slides back under $1.60, the breakout case weakens. In that scenario, the next supports are $1.40-$1.45, then $1.10–$1.20, and maybe even the old base around $0.85-$0.90. That would throw WLD back into consolidation and delay the rally.

Worldcoin price volume, behavior, and outlook

The breakout has fueled plenty of chatter online. Analyst, CryptoBull360 posted a chart with the caption, “#WLD to $4 soon!!” That call lines up with the higher supply zone around $3.90-$4.20, a logical technical target if buyers can keep control.

The big green breakout candle wasn’t just about WLD price, it came with a volume spike as well. That’s the classic sign of initiative buying, where traders rush in to catch the move. The next step, though, is follow-through. That can happen two ways: either price keeps pushing higher without a deep retest, or it pulls back in a controlled way to test support around $1.70.

If volume cools off but price holds above that zone, analysts say that shows acceptance above the range. That would be a healthy setup for another leg up. On the other hand, if price falls back inside the old box, that’s a warning sign of a failed breakout and could drag WLD lower.

What’s next for WLD?

Worldcoin’s chart looks very different today compared to earlier this year. What was once a long stretch of accumulation is now showing signs of strength. 

The breakout above $1.70 has put WLD back on traders’ watchlists, and the roadmap is clear: defend support, test $2.00, then aim for $2.80 and beyond.

Despite the sharp breakout, Worldcoin could face resistance before reaching higher targets. According to coin codex’s prediction, WLD price may consolidate below $2.80 in the near term, with traders watching whether it can hold above $1.70 support before any attempt at $4.00.

Source: https://coincodex.com/article/72876/worldcoin-wld-price-breakout-analysts-point-to-a-rally-heres-what-the-charts-signal/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
PANews2025/05/01 10:20
Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain