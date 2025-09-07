Worldcoin (WLD) Price Breaks Out – Here’s How High It Can Go This Week

Worldcoin price has finally shown some life after weeks of sideways action. The token jumped almost 12% in the past 24 hours, climbing back above $1 and catching the attention of traders. With adoption numbers on the rise and technicals looking stronger, the big question now is: how high can WLD actually go this week?
