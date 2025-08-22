World’s Biggest Corporate Bitcoin Holder Says Its Buys Don’t Impact Price

Speaking on the Coin Stories podcast, Strategy’s treasurer and head of investor relations, Shirish Jajodia, said the firm carefully manages its buys to avoid distorting markets.

“We’re some proportion of market liquidity. We do not eat into the price of Bitcoin,” he explained, adding that trades are structured to minimize impact, often through over-the-counter (OTC) desks.

Accumulating BTC Since 2020

Strategy began building its Bitcoin position in 2020 and now holds 629,376 BTC — worth more than $70 billion, according to SaylorTracker.

The firm has made several high-profile purchases, including 55,000 BTC for $5.4 billion in November 2024, followed by another 21,021 BTC for $2.46 billion in July 2025. Market reactions to these buys have been mixed, with Bitcoin rising in some cases and dropping in others.

Buying “Around the Clock”

Jajodia revealed that the firm is almost constantly in the market. “We’re actually buying Bitcoin around the clock. Almost every day, every hour, every second,” he said. Strategy speeds up purchases when prices dip, viewing corrections as opportunities to accumulate.

Saylor himself has made it clear he’s committed to buying regardless of price. In late 2024, he pledged to keep stacking Bitcoin at any level, even at record highs, positioning the company as Bitcoin’s most relentless corporate buyer.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

