World’s First Bitcoin Staking ETP Launches on London Stock Exchange

TLDR

DeFi Technologies’ Valour launches first Bitcoin staking ETP on London Stock Exchange with 1.4% annual yield

Product is backed 1:1 with physical Bitcoin stored in cold storage using multiparty computation security

Available to professional investors in GBP and EUR, with retail access coming October 8, 2025

DeFi Technologies stock rose 5% on Nasdaq following the announcement

UK moves toward easing crypto restrictions as part of broader regulatory shift

DeFi Technologies subsidiary Valour Digital Securities Limited launched the world’s first physically-backed Bitcoin staking exchange-traded product on the London Stock Exchange. The product offers professional investors regulated access to Bitcoin with a 1.4% annual yield.

The “1Valour Bitcoin Physical Staking” ETP is backed one-to-one with physical Bitcoin held in institutional-grade cold storage. Security comes from multiparty computation technology, which provides enhanced protection for the underlying assets.

Currently, the product is available only to professional investors in both GBP and EUR denominations. The UK will allow retail investors to purchase crypto exchange-traded notes again on October 8, 2025, removing a ban that has been in place since 2021.

The ETP carries the ISIN code GB00BRBV3124 and provides daily publication of net asset value and Bitcoin entitlements. This transparency allows investors to track their holdings and yields in real-time.

Valour operates more than 85 ETPs across major European exchanges including venues in the UK, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. This extensive presence positions the company as a leader in regulated digital asset investment solutions.

Yield Generation Methods

The announcement did not specify exactly how the 1.4% yield would be generated. However, Valour operates another Bitcoin ETP on a French exchange that delegates coins on the Core Chain to generate Bitcoin yield.

Core Chain is an EVM-compatible layer-1 blockchain that uses Bitcoin’s proof-of-work consensus mechanism. This allows Bitcoin holders to earn returns while maintaining exposure to the original cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin itself does not generate staking yield through traditional proof-of-stake mechanisms. Instead, holders can earn returns through centralized lending platforms, Bitcoin layer-2 networks like Stacks and Babylon, or by wrapping BTC into tokens like Wrapped Bitcoin for DeFi protocols.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase launched a Bitcoin yield fund in May targeting non-US institutional investors. According to Solv Protocol co-founder Ryan Chow, demand for yield-bearing Bitcoin strategies is increasing as firms seek liquidity without selling their holdings.

Market Response and Regulatory Shifts

DeFi Technologies shares traded on Nasdaq closed up 5% following the announcement. The positive market response reflects growing investor interest in regulated cryptocurrency investment products.

Source: Google Finance

Bitcoin and Ether ETPs first appeared on the London Stock Exchange in May 2024. This established the groundwork for more complex products like the new staking ETP.

The UK is moving toward greater cooperation with the United States on digital assets. The Financial Times reported Tuesday that Britain aims to boost innovation in the cryptocurrency sector through increased collaboration.

Trade groups have pushed the government to include blockchain technology in the UK’s tech cooperation agreements with the US. This could lead to more favorable regulatory treatment for cryptocurrency products and services.

The launch represents a bridge between traditional finance and cryptocurrency markets through familiar regulated investment vehicles. Professional investors can now access Bitcoin exposure without requiring specialized custody infrastructure or direct cryptocurrency holdings.

