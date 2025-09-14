World’s First XRPL Hub Coming to Greece in 2026, Anodos Labs Confirms

Thessaloniki will become Greece’s first blockchain hub under Anodos Labs’ XRPL initiative.

The project aims to create thousands of jobs and expand XRPL use cases across industries.

Universities, governments, and global developers will collaborate to position Greece as a blockchain leader.

Anodos Labs has unveiled plans to establish the world’s first XRPL-focused hub in Thessaloniki by 2026, marking a milestone for Greece’s blockchain landscape. The initiative will drive economic growth and job creation while expanding the XRPL ecosystem into new industries.

Thessaloniki, often seen as a city with untapped technological potential, will now host Greece’s pioneering blockchain hub, putting the nation on the global innovation map.

The hub is expected to generate thousands of jobs and attract international developers and businesses. By forging partnerships with governments and universities, Anodos Labs aims to build a talent pipeline that supports blockchain adoption in sectors such as finance, healthcare, education, supply chains, AI, and data security.

This combination of academic collaboration and government support is designed to fuel research, real-world applications, and sustained ecosystem growth.

Unlocking XRPL’s Potential Across Industries

The following hub seeks to realize the maximum potential of XRPL’s utility. It is used for more than safe financial payments, like in the use of digitalized patient records, teaching platforms, IoT networks, optimized supply chain networks for maximum effectiveness, and value additions for enterprises, and more.

These technologies are set to make the Greek economy more robust while validating the XRPL’s general ledger for sophisticated solutions. For companies, the hub is an opportunity for them to embrace cost-effective blockchain technologies for making businesses more efficient and secure.

For communities, it provides them access to inclusive technologies capable of transforming industries from the logistics space to the educational space. The long-term goal is for the XRPL not just to be a financial technology but also a foundation for various sectors’ digital transformation.

Empowering Talent Through Inclusive Programs

Anodos Labs has also set aside a supportive framework for members at the hub in Thessaloniki. It includes grants for new projects, guidance by professionals in the field, and access to business consulting, financial structuring, and legal advising. Entrepreneurs and developers will benefit from the provision of workshops and a fully-fitted coworking space for nurturing innovations.

The strategic initiative of opening the hub in Thessaloniki is quite deep. Greece is a good pool of skilled engineers and innovators, particularly from universities, whose vision perfectly matches XRPL.

With this good source of talent and global enthusiasm, Anodos Labs intends to turn Thessaloniki into a blockchain hub, bridging Europe, the Balkans, and the rest of the world.

