Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/21 02:05
CreatorBid
BID$0.07324+1.41%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1196+0.58%

TLDR:

  • Wormhole Foundation is preparing a counter-offer to LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid, requesting a five-day vote suspension.
  • LayerZero’s $110M deal values Stargate assets below treasury levels, sparking Wormhole’s challenge for a fairer process.
  • Stargate processed $4B in July bridge volume, showing 10x yearly growth and underscoring its rising market position.
  • Stargate DAO treasury holds $92M in liquid assets, while protocol TVL stands at $345M with projected $2M yearly revenue.

Crypto investors are watching a heated contest unfold around Stargate. The Wormhole Foundation has stepped in with plans to challenge LayerZero’s ongoing acquisition bid. It asked the community to pause an active vote for five days while it prepares a higher offer. 

The move comes as LayerZero’s proposal, valued around $110 million, faces criticism over how it prices Stargate’s assets. A more competitive process now looks likely.

Wormhole Targets Stargate With Higher Offer

Wu Blockchain reported that Wormhole announced its intent to buy Stargate, citing strong protocol growth and community value. Wormhole argued that LayerZero’s offer undervalues both Stargate’s treasury and its future revenue streams.

LayerZero’s original proposal included $110 million in ZRO tokens in exchange for assets worth about $92 million in stablecoins, Ethereum, and other holdings. The deal also included future protocol revenue, raising concerns that it priced Stargate’s ongoing business too low.

Wormhole stated that Stargate has shown rapid growth in cross-chain activity. In July alone, bridge volume hit $4 billion, a tenfold increase from the same month last year. The foundation also noted Stargate’s wide integration across more than 80 chains.

To ensure a transparent process, Wormhole asked for a five-day suspension of the current Snapshot vote. The foundation said this pause would give it enough time to finish due diligence and present a higher, formal bid.

Stargate’s Value and Wormhole’s Strategic Play

Stargate’s reported assets include $76.47 million in stablecoins, $15.9 million in Ethereum, $55 million in Stargate tokens, and $5.24 million in other holdings. Its total value locked stands at $345 million, with projected annual revenue of about $2 million.

The Wormhole Foundation explained that Stargate holders should have the chance to consider better terms. It suggested that multiple competitive offers could emerge if the process stays open and fair.

By combining resources, Wormhole sees an opportunity to create a dominant cross-chain network. Stargate brings liquidity and proven usage, while Wormhole offers broad integration and ecosystem reach.

According to the foundation, this merger would increase bridge volumes, strengthen fee generation, and create long-term value for stakeholders. Wormhole said it is confident that Stargate’s brand, assets, and community will grow under its ecosystem.

The post Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

Only two members of the Federal Reserve board supported President Donald Trump’s push to cut rates during the central bank’s July meeting, according to minutes released Wednesday by the Fed itself. Those two were Governor Christopher Waller and Governor Michelle Bowman, who both voted to lower the benchmark interest rate, arguing that the labor market […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.895+2.14%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03835+5.85%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05489-8.45%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 03:39
Share
The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

Recently, emerging MEME coins such as RFC, House and TROLL have quickly become popular. These meme cultures, which are full of nonsense, absurdity and even black humor, have not only become a favorite speculative tool for Generation Z, but also carry the young people&#39;s rebellious emotions against the traditional financial system and social rules, reflecting an alternative financial cultural landscape with a unique imprint of the times.
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3148-12.65%
TROLL
TROLL$0.00000000426+11.54%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0199+9.64%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 16:32
Share
April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

The speculative frenzy is cooling, but developers are not stopping.
SQUID MEME
GAME$23.7637-2.05%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001884+3.57%
Share
PANews2025/05/17 14:33
Share

Trending News

More

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

JPMorgan and Mitsubishi are negotiating a $22 billion loan to finance an AI data center